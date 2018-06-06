Sony Music Nashville Ups Cary Ryan To VP/Release Planning & Production

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has upped CARY RYAN to VP/Release Planning & Production. RYAN joined ARISTA NASHVILLE in 1996 and most recently served as Sr. Dir./Release Planning & Production. In his new role, RYAN will continue to oversee the Release Planning & Production department and direct the scheduling, production, and distribution of products through the physical and digital supply chain for SMN. Congratulate RYAN here.

“Throughout his career, CARY has been on the front line of our industry evolution,” said SMN SVP/Legal & Business Affairs ANGIE MAGILL. “He is always the first to step up to take on new responsibilities and develop solutions to new challenges. I am very happy to announce this well-deserved promotion.” Added RYAN, “I am truly grateful to be recognized with this promotion. Over the course of my career, I’ve had the honor of working on many projects for some incredible artists and with excellent label executives and co-workers. I look forward to continuing to be a part of music reaching people and the challenges and opportunities to that end.”