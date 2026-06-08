Sony Music Masterworks Releases Original Soundtrack Album for It’s Not Like That as Series Premieres Today on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Music Masterworks today releases the original soundtrack album for It’s Not Like That, the new drama series now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The album features original music composed by Caleb Chan and Brian Chan, whose warm, organic score anchors the series’ tender exploration of love, loss, and second chances. The soundtrack is available everywhere now at https://soundtracks.lnk.to/ItsNotLikeThat.

Created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson and produced by Wonder Project, It’s Not Like That follows Lori, a freshly divorced mother, and Malcolm, a recently widowed minister; longtime friends navigating singlehood while quietly questioning whether their bond hints at something more. The series stars Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, and J.R. Ramirez, with a cast that also includes Cary Christopher, Leven Miranda, Cassidy Paul, and Liv Lindell.

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The 31-track album captures the full emotional arc of the series; the bittersweetness of school drop-offs, the welcoming bustle of family dinners, the echo of shared memories, and the tentative discovery of new love. Blending folk sensibilities with melodic themes and an intimate instrumental palette, the score weaves moments of joy, hope, and triumph together with threads of loss, faith, and deep human connection.

Standout tracks include Still My Home, the series’ main title theme, alongside Swipe Left, Casey Wins, and Empty Rows, Leaning On You.

“It was cathartic to score with an aesthetic that felt deeply personal, and a gift to move between darker moments of turbulence and bursts of pure joy reminiscent of great spontaneous living room jams,” says Caleb Chan.

“Making the score felt like sitting around a warming fire with family while someone is missing,” reflects Brian Chan. “It brought me back to why I’m drawn to folk music, seemingly opposing emotions of longing and belonging, comfort and grief, held all at once by a few dusty instruments played simply.”

Album Tracklist:

Still My Home (Main Title) Still My Home (Full Version) Space For You Stay Friends Rainbow Cover Sundays, My Way Home Swipe Left Empty Rows, Leaning On You You’re Allowed to Start Over Too I Need You Who Do You Talk To? Casey Wins How Can Everything Go On? Sunday Dinners Rock of Ages Kissing You Flora and Merritt Lori at the Pool Time For Myself One Drink Getting David Home We Did Kiss A Wrestling Epic Ms. Colasanti Smoochies Textual Persuasion Crash David and Merritt Pen and Casey Merry Christmas, Love Mom The Greatest Gift

It’s Not Like That is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. The original soundtrack album is available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.

Caleb Chan and Brian Chan are Vancouver-based brothers whose scores blend organic textures, modern orchestra, and experimental synthesis. Their work spans North of North (Netflix/CBC), Boston Blue (CBS), The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon), and Lego DreamZzz (Netflix), with arrangements featured in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In recent years, the duo has earned 7 Canadian Screen Award nominations, a Canadian Screen Music Award win, 4 Leo Award wins, ASCAP and SOCAN Achievement Awards, and SOCAN’s Breakout Composer Award in 2024. Caleb Chan and Brian Chan are represented by Arbel Bedak at Spectra Creative Agency.