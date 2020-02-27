Sons Of Silver To Release Searing New Single “World On Fire”

“Tempers are high and they’re climbing higher soon. World of blame, think I’ll point my finger too. Point It right at you.” Acclaimed Indie Rockers Sons Of Silver are releasing, what they say, is one of their most powerful and politically-motivated songs to date. “World On Fire”, which is a brazen commentary on today’s heated and embattled culture, will be available for download and streaming on all major digital platforms and the lyric video can be viewed at here.

The latest release from the band’s forthcoming EP (due out this Spring), the single was “inspired by current events and attitudes,” said frontman Peter Argyropoulos. “I’m a politics and history junkie. I’m also a bit of a contrarian,” he said. “Put those interests and traits together with today’s current events and, well, it’s hard not to feel inspired.”

Written quickly in their usual informal, collaborative manner, “World On Fire” developed during a band writing session where, in less than an hour, the group had worked out the main parts and outline of the song after an initial riff that Argyropoulos brought in.

“Our writing sessions generally begin without an agenda. We simply start playing and feeding off of each other as we discover new ideas together,” said Argyropoulos. “’World On Fire’ was one of those songs. I’d been relearning blues scales. I came up with a basic form of the main riff to the song as well as the lyric ‘World is on fire’ and they all ran with it.”

The group’s collaborative song-writing style, signature sound and collective years of experience is what make Sons Of Silver such a phenom in the indie alt scene. In fact, each of its members has dedicated his or her entire careers to performing in platinum-selling and award-winning outfits. In addition to Argyropoulos, Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen (who was recently inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame) and Candlebox Bassist Adam Kury provide the backbeat while former Skillet Guitarist Kevin Haaland and Keyboardist and esteemed Engineer Brina Kabler round out the band’s signature sound.

The song was recorded at Argyropoulos’ 4L Recording Studio and mixed by Kabler.

“World On Fire” will be available on all major platforms starting February 21 and through the band’s web site (www.sonsofsilver.com).