Sons Of Silver Set Sights On Spring Tour
Celebrated for their star power and singularity, Indie rockers Sons Of Silver are gearing up for one of their most ambitious tours to date. The cross-country trek, which starts March 2 in Seattle at the iconic Highline, will take the famed LA quintet (formerly known as “Pete RG”) coast to coast to perform at such legendary venues as The Ivy, The Mint LA and Cobra before hitting the height of the Summer music season.
Featuring a venerable “who’s who” list of musicians including Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen, Former Last December Vocalist Pete Argyropoulos, Candlebox Bassist Adam Kury, Former Skillet Guitarist Kevin Haaland and Keyboardist and Esteemed Engineer Brina Kabler, Sons Of Silver is currently promoting their forthcoming album Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, which is slated for a late Spring release.
The band debuted the first single “Watching The River Go By” from the CD in the Fall and has plans to release a follow up track this April. According to Argyropoulos, fans will have the opportunity to hear songs from the new album, as well as new songs that the band has been recently recording, during the upcoming tour.
The official tour dates are as follows:
*More dates to be added.
March 2 Seattle, WA The Highline
March 3 Vancouver, BC, CA The Railway
March 5 Portland, OR The White Eagle
March 7 Oakland, CA The Ivy Room
March 8 Sacramento, CA The Old Ironside
March 9 San Francisco, CA Hotel Utah
April 13 Los Angeles, CA The Mint LA
May 22 Nashville, TN Cobra
May 23 Knoxville, TN Preservation Pub
May 24 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar
May 25 Cleveland, OH Happy Dog
May 29 New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall
May 31 Norristown, PA The Centre Theatre
June 8 New Haven, CT Stella Blues
June 8 Louisville, KY Magnolia Bar
For more information, visit https://sonsofsilver.com
https://www.facebook.com/SonsOfSilver/.