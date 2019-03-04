Sons Of Silver Set Sights On Spring Tour

Celebrated for their star power and singularity, Indie rockers Sons Of Silver are gearing up for one of their most ambitious tours to date. The cross-country trek, which starts March 2 in Seattle at the iconic Highline, will take the famed LA quintet (formerly known as “Pete RG”) coast to coast to perform at such legendary venues as The Ivy, The Mint LA and Cobra before hitting the height of the Summer music season.

Featuring a venerable “who’s who” list of musicians including Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen, Former Last December Vocalist Pete Argyropoulos, Candlebox Bassist Adam Kury, Former Skillet Guitarist Kevin Haaland and Keyboardist and Esteemed Engineer Brina Kabler, Sons Of Silver is currently promoting their forthcoming album Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, which is slated for a late Spring release.

The band debuted the first single “Watching The River Go By” from the CD in the Fall and has plans to release a follow up track this April. According to Argyropoulos, fans will have the opportunity to hear songs from the new album, as well as new songs that the band has been recently recording, during the upcoming tour.

The official tour dates are as follows:

*More dates to be added.

March 2 Seattle, WA The Highline

March 3 Vancouver, BC, CA The Railway

March 5 Portland, OR The White Eagle

March 7 Oakland, CA The Ivy Room

March 8 Sacramento, CA The Old Ironside

March 9 San Francisco, CA Hotel Utah

April 13 Los Angeles, CA The Mint LA

May 22 Nashville, TN Cobra

May 23 Knoxville, TN Preservation Pub

May 24 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

May 25 Cleveland, OH Happy Dog

May 29 New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall

May 31 Norristown, PA The Centre Theatre

June 8 New Haven, CT Stella Blues

June 8 Louisville, KY Magnolia Bar

For more information, visit https://sonsofsilver.com

https://www.facebook.com/SonsOfSilver/.