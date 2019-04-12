Sons Of Silver Release Much-Anticipated Follow Up Single From Forthcoming Album As They Kick Off Spring U.S. Tour

On the heels of the announcement for their cross-country Spring tour, critically-acclaimed alt rockers Sons Of Silver (formerly Pete RG) have revealed plans for the release of their second single “Never Enough” on Friday, April 12.

The follow up to their highly-successful debut song “Watching The River Go By” from their upcoming album Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, the new track “depicts society’s insatiable appetite for more”, according to vocalist Pete Argyropoulos.

“’Never Enough’ came from my take on how we, as individuals and collectively, seem to be wanting more and more. It’s a sort of insatiable appetite”, said Argyropoulos. “Meanwhile, no matter how much we get, we’re still unfulfilled because the things we bring into our lives are like eating sugar – there’s a buzz that quickly fades and leaves a craving that needs to be filled with more of the same.”

While the lyrics to the contemplative song were penned by Argyropoulos, he says its sound stemmed from a recording studio session when drummer Dave Krusen (original Pearl Jam drummer) began playing the beat while working on another tune.

“Dave began playing a beat that caught my attention so I started playing along with an early form of what would become the final main riff to the song”, he said. “Adam (bassist, Adam Kury) and Kevin (guitarist, Kevin Haaland) jumped in a few moments later and we were off and running. Brina (keyboardist, Brina Kabler) is our audio engineer. She was behind the glass recording the jam and noting highlights. One of those highlights included the phrase ‘there’s no end, it’s never enough’. That became the foundation of the lyrics. I often write lyrics in a stream of conscience fashion with a recorder on and then go back and review the ideas and develop those which inspire me to dig deeper.”

This collaborative song-writing style, along with the band’s collective years of experience, is what make Sons Of Silver such a phenom in the indie alt scene. In fact, each of its members has dedicated their entire careers to performing in platinum-selling and award-winning outfits. In addition to Krusen (who was recently inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame with Pearl Jam) and Argyropoulos (who served as the frontman for the renowned Last December) the group comprises such all-star performers as Candlebox Bassist Adam Kury, former Skillet Guitarist Kevin Haaland and Keyboardist and esteemedEngineerBrina Kabler,

“Never Enough” will be available on all major platforms and through the band’s web site (www.sonsofsilver.com) starting April 12.

The official tour Spring dates are as follows:

April 13 Los Angeles, CA The Mint LA

May 22 Nashville, TN Cobra

May 24 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

May 25 Cleveland, OH Happy Dog

May 29 New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall

May 31 Norristown, PA The Centre Theatre

June 2 New Haven, CT Stella Blues

June 4 Indianapolis, IN Melody Inn

June 7 Knoxville, TN Preservation Pub

In support of the routing, Sons Of Silver will also be embarking on a promotional radio tour that will have them making special appearances at such stations as 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia, 89.9 WDVX “Blue Plate Special in Knoxville, 94.3 The Shark in Long Island and more.

For more information, visit https://sonsofsilver.com

https://www.facebook.com/SonsOfSilver/

To view Sons Of Silver’s newsletter, visit https://mailchi.mp/pete-rg/sons-of-silver-formerly-pete-rg-announce-spring-2019-us-tour