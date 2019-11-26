Sons Of Silver Release Bold, Politically-Charged New Single

Renown for their powerful, impassioned songwriting and complex sound, alt rock sensation Sons Of Silver (Formerly Pete RG) has released one of their most thought-provoking, politically-charged songs yet. “Read Em Their Rights” is available for download and streaming on all major digital platforms and the lyric video can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_02wf0x4iWU.

Written in collaboration with drummer Dave Krusen (Original Founding Member and Drummer For Pearl Jam), Bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox), Guitarist Kevin Haaland (Formerly Of Skillet), and Keyboardist Brina Kabler, Lead Vocalist Pete Argyropoulos says that although the new track is a commentary on today’s turbulent political climate, it has a much broader meaning.

“I won’t reveal what the lyrics mean to me other than this: they aren’t intended for any specific political figure, party or group,” said Argyropoulos. “Read into them what you will; hopefully, with some balance and fairness of thought and opinion.”

The concept for “Read Em Their Rights” originated organically, like many SOS songs, during a writing session several months ago. Yet, according to Argyropoulos, it wasn’t until they began performing it live that the track really began to take shape.

“We took this somewhat finished, perhaps 80 percent complete song on the road,” he said. “For several weeks, we refined our parts- including Brina (Kabler) coming up with her keyboard parts. I worked up more lyrics and we got to test the song in front of an audience. It’s a somewhat daring process. There were a couple of crash and burn nights. But, it definitely makes for a better song as well as some laughable moments. Anyway, once we returned from the road, we jumped back in the studio and recorded it super quick and without hesitation.”

The song was recorded at Argyropoulos’ 4L Recording Studio and mixed by Kabler.

For more information, visit https://sonsofsilver.com

https://www.facebook.com/SonsOfSilver/or https://www.instagram.com/sonsofsilverband/.