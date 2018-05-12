Sonic Named 104.3 Jams/Chicago Afternoon Host

Sean “Sonic” Leckie is named the new afternoon host for Entercom Rhythmic Oldies WBMX-FM (104.3 Jams) Chicago from 2-7pm weekdays beginning Thursday, May 10. Sonic has been in radio for over a decade and was on-air in San Diego at KZBT, KEY, and KHTS and also held roles at WWPW Atlanta. Sonic is an active member of the community and has supported the Special Olympics for the past four years.

“Sonic brings a passion for music and drive to succeed to 104.3 Jams,” said Senior VP/Market Manager Jimmy de Castro. “We’re looking forward to having him take the helm of Chicago’s new afternoon drive show.”

“Thank you to everyone at Entercom that has believed in and supported me from the beginning,” added Sonic. “It’s a great feeling to know that your company truly cares about you. My hat is off to Jimmy de Castro, Bob Bolinger, Todd Cavanah, Kevin Callahan, Jeremy Pritchard and Erik Bradley for this opportunity. I’m more than excited to call 104.3 Jams and Chicago my home.”