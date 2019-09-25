Songwriting/Production Duo Release FaB New Single And Lyric Video

With the May release of their latest album “The Girl Who Shouted Love at the Heart of the World,” UK production and songwriting duo FaB (Fitzsimon and Brogan) have delivered their most accessible collection of songs to date. The first single release, “This Is Love” topped 24K Youtube views, while amassing nearly 48K Spotify streams. The track has also charted on both sides of the Atlantic, racing up the Airplay Today Rock charts, and entering the Euro Indie Top 100, making “This Is Love” one of their most successful singles.

“Fitzsimon & Brogan may have just succeeded in making the most entertaining album of the year.” – Tuned Loud “The heart and soul comes from their poetic lyricism which is delivered with a fiery passion. Recalling David Bowie’s most playful and theatrical work…” – Beach Sloth

Now, Neil Fitzsimon and Bee Brogan have issued another release from “TGWSLATHOTW,” “This Girl.” “We were trying to write a song that wouldn’t sound out of place alongside such early Beatles classics as ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ and ‘From Me to You,’ said Fitzsimon. “Something that would recapture the spirit and innocence of those tracks.”

Watch the Official Lyric Video at https://youtu.be/cIoAbkbKmoc.

ABOUT FaB: Neil Fitzsimon, the songwriter, and Bee Brogan, the vocalist, aim to produce “Pure Pop For Now People.” Preferring to remain faceless in an industry that holds image in high regard, the pair have gone on to form a songwriting/production partnership that led to placement of their songs in Film and TV, including a USA Sci-Fi Feature Film. They also wrote a musical, Jack Dagger, which was showcased at the Greenwich Theatre, London for the Musical Futures Award. It was also showcased at the Bridewell and the Royal College of Music in London.

Recently, the duo had a track reach number 3 on a French national download chart. Their lyric videos for “Big Blue World” and “Girl in a Gilded Cage” both reached #2 on the Beat100.com World Videos chart, for which they were recognized by the Indie Music Hall of Fame. The latter reached #1 on the Belgium iTunes singles sales charts. The Billboard Magazine Emerging Artists have been featured on the NBC Radio and Westwood One Radio networks, as well as ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC news. They’ve recently recorded tracks with long-time David Bowie drummer, Woody Woodmansey.

Fan Link: https://backl.ink/53835762