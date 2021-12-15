Songwriter Scott Oatley Wins Top Honors at 26th Annual USA Songwriting Competition

Songwriter Scott Oatley (aka Vân Scott) won the Overall Grand Prize as well as the first prize of the Gospel/Inspirational category of the 26th Annual USA Songwriting Competition with his song “What’s Coming Next?” He co-wrote the winning song with songwriters Jorge Mhondera and Jay Speight.

“I’m so glad to be awarded the Grand Prize in this year’s competition. I was an Honorable Mention winner 2 years ago, I see this as a huge improvement and testament to perseverance and dedication to my craft. It really means a lot to me to be validated and recognized in this way. It’s a happy byproduct of all the hard work that has brought me to this point”, said Scott Oatley.

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Scott Oatley aka Vân Scott has had the quiet success many only dream of. A sought-after singer in the Hollywood session scene, he’s had the opportunity to do vocal work for influential music producers such as Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Mike Elizondo, renowned film composers like Danny Elfman and Michael Giacchino, sung on blockbuster scores like La La Land and Jurassic World, been featured on ABC’s Black-ish, and performed as a background vocalist for The Voice, to name just a few of his credits

Scott is currently a student at Berklee NYC (Berklee College of Music’s brand-new NYC campus at the legendary Power Station studios) working towards his Masters in Songwriting & Production. Earlier this year, he released his first full-length solo album, Almost Gone (AWAL / Oat Brand Music), featuring songs inspired by Scott’s experience of doubt and uncertainty as he left his full-time church position to pursue his own music. The 10-song debut includes “What’s Coming Next?” (Grand Prize winner of the 2021 USA Songwriting Competition) as well his singles “Starry Eyed,” “Die Young,” and “Poster Boy,” which won Honorable Mention in the 2020 USA Songwriting Competition. Sincere and true to himself, Vân Scott’s journey has only just begun. He hopes that his music encourages others to embrace who they are, and to be their best self.

The Overall Second Prize went to Spencer Dalton and Mr Emotional of Nashville, TN.

The Overall Third Prize went to Ava Suppelsa, Tristan Bushman and Michael August, also from Nashville, TN.

The winner of the Rock/Alternative category went to Voyager, a rock band from Perth, Australia. The winner of the World category went to a Folk band Garmarna, from Sundsvall, Sweden.

ABOUT USA SONGWRITING COMPETITION

USA Songwriting Competition has a long history of winners receiving recording and publishing contracts, have their songs placed on the charts as well as having their songs placed on film and television.

USA Songwriting Competition winner from 2017, Wouter Kellerman has earned himself a nomination at the upcoming Grammy Awards, taking place on 31 January 2022. From South Africa and now living in Australia, Wouter won the First Prize of the 2017 USA Songwriting Competition in the instrumental category with his song “Soweto Travels”. He is also the current 2021 USA Songwriting Competition Honorable Mention Award Winner.

Last year’s top winner (2020) Andrew Jannakos was signed to Sony Music Nashville/RCA Nashville records and hit #65 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. The 2019 and 2018 top winners had their winning songs receive radio airplay.

The 2017 top winner Pricilla Renae has her song recorded by Ariana Grande and that song hit #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts last year, her songs have been recorded by other big-name artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Chris Brown. Several of her songs have hit the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

2013 winner American Authors were signed to Island Records and hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and went Double Platinum.

In its landmark year, the 27th Annual USA Songwriting Competition is currently accepting entries. For more information, here.