Songwriter Michael Blum Moves Away From Jazz Roots to Pop in New Single “Taking You Back”

Critically acclaimed singer and multi-instrumentalist Michael Blum blazes a new musical trail with his single “Taking You Back.” The single marks the artist’s transition from his successful career in jazz to the electro-pop world. Released on March 11th, “Taking You Back” fuses Blum’s songwriting and multi-instrumental skills with electronic production, creating a new sound unlike anything heard from him before. Produced by Jason Strong (Emilia Ali, Lauren Carnahan, and Thoreau) and co-written by singer Naïka Richard (Spotify’s Global Viral & US Viral Charts), “Taking You Back” is a great introduction to Michael Blum’s reinvented sound.

“Taking You Back”, reminisces about the early stages of a relationship, during which everything is new, fresh and exciting. Blum drew inspiration from his 6-year relationship with his girlfriend.

Raised in a musical family in Great Neck, NY, Blum has always challenged himself to step out of his comfort zone in music. Blum pushes his limits even further with “Taking You Back.”

Says Blum, “Jazz allowed me to safely express myself without words. Now, I’m writing music that speaks directly to the most vulnerable aspects of my own life: sex, relationships, anxiety, depression. It’s scary and exciting.”

Learning to play guitar at the age of 9, Blum didn’t realize his potential as a musician until he attended Dartmouth College and began studying with Berklee College of Music Professor Emeritus, Jim Stinnett. He honed his guitar playing skills in the orchestra pits at Dartmouth as well as at the New London Barn Playhouse (N.H.), paving the way for his successful career in music.

In the years to follow, Blum released five critically acclaimed jazz albums. In February 2014, All About Jazz praised his debut jazz album, Initiation, as a “stellar debut [that], marks his formal acceptance into the jazz world of recorded artists.” In the same year, he was awarded “Rising Star Guitarist” in DownBeat’s 63rd Annual Critics Poll. In 2016, Blum’s third album (a tribute album to the late great jazz pianist, Oscar Peterson) gained airplay on CBC Radio. DownBeat heralded the budding artist as “someone the jazz community should keep an eye on.”

Blum debuts his new sound with his single, “Taking You Back,” the first in a series of singles Blum will release this year. Be sure to check out Michael Blum’s new single “Taking You Back” and follow him on social media for updates on his new music throughout the year.

For more information: michaelblummusic.com