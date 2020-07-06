Songwriter/Artist Josh Mirenda Signs With Average Joes Entertainment

Multi-platinum-selling songwriter/artist, Josh Mirenda, has inked a recording deal with Average Joes Entertainment, it was announced today.“We’re excited to have Josh join our roster,” remarked Forrest Latta, Average Joes’ A&R representative. “An already established hit songwriter and now solo entertainer, he’s poised to take it to the next level musically and we can’t wait to be a part of what’s to come.”

Mirenda’s songwriting talents are widely recognized. In 2017, he was awarded ASCAP’s “Song of the Year” for penning the #1 smash, “Somewhere on a Beach,” recorded by Dierks Bentley. He also wrote two #1 hits for Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know” and “Girl Like You.” In 2018, Mirenda released a hit of his own, “I Got You,” which has surpassed over 22 million streams across all digital service providers.

Prior to quarantine, the Nashville native had been touring steadily opening for such artists as Chris Young, Dylan Scott, Easton Corbin and Rodney Atkins. Mirenda has been writing and recording songs for his next project scheduled for release later this year.

About Josh Mirenda:

A talented songwriter/singer, Mirenda is signed to Reservoir Publishing, He released his debut single, “I Got You,” from his self-titled EP in 2018. It was followed by “Greener,” “Wrecked This Town,” and “Morning,” in 2019. In early 2020, Mirenda released a remix project.