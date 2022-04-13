Songwriter Aldae Delivers Debut Single Accompanied by Music Video “Long Way From Texas”

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Aldae makes his solo-artist debut with breathtaking single “Long Way From Texas,” accompanied by a cinematic music video.

The stripped-back record, co-produced by Lifted (Kanye West), is raw and honest with clear, present vocals that deliver a painstaking message of hopelessness and desperation. In the visual, he is abandoned in a desolate field of windmills where we see the rising virtuoso at odds with where he versus where he wants to be.

“I wrote ‘Long Way From Texas’ during the beginning of the pandemic. I was living in Arizona at a friend’s guest house, trying to escape how wild LA was becoming. The song is a pure reflection of the world I was living in, and how I was experiencing it.” – Aldae

They don’t call him “all day” for nothing. No one works harder than Gregory “Aldae” Hein. The Texas native has been navigating the songwriting scene in Los Angeles for the past few years. He’s remained behind the scenes, writing songs for artists like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly and Selena Gomez, and has established himself as a songwriter who can seamlessly work across genres, bringing in a unique, rhythmic flare and lyrical ingenuity to each track. Whether he writes for himself or co-writes for a fellow musician, Aldae brings a deliberate sense of architecture and meaning to each of his creations. The only difference between a song he’s penned for someone else and one for himself is the vessel in which it arrives.

Between writing sessions for others, Aldae has been building up his own work—emotionally-driven songs that embrace an alternative pop sensibility. As his vault of music began to grow, new realizations began to manifest. “There was a voice in my head telling me these songs shouldn’t be sitting on a hard drive,” Aldae explains. “Someone out there might get inspiration from hearing them. I realized I shouldn’t just hang on to the music—it needed to come out.” In mid-2021, Aldae moved to New York City to finish his self-titled EP, Aldae Vol. 1, which is due to be released in 2022.

