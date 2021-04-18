Sometimes Island “Phantom Limb” Released To Top40 Radio

If Daft Punk and Fleet Foxes had a lovechild, this band would disappoint its parents and be sent to boarding school for sounding like The 1975.

One part emo synth pop and one part indie rock, Buzznet called the Bad People EP “the future of synthpop”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sometimes Island

Song Title: Phantom Limb

Publishing: Amateur Teen

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Pilot

Record Label: Sometimes Island