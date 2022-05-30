Sole Oceanna debut single “Not Feelin’ It” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Sole Oceanna is a lover of music first, at 8 years old she found a presence on stage that has only blossomed into the eccentric and exciting entertainer she is today. She is graceful but with a rebellious nature that magnetizes an audience. Now, only at almost 15 years Sole has been writing her own songs and musical compositions with some of the current biggest pop writers in the industry. Writing has always been an outlet for her, “I find peace in it” she says when she describes what the writing process means to her. As a young lady, she understands emotion, pain, and overcoming large obstacles which has created a related POV, with the consciousness of clever songwriting and instrumentation. She hopes that her music will bring similar feelings to her listeners. Her love of performing shines through in everything she does and those around her describe her as fearless and vulnerable. Her upcoming EP showcases all aspects of her writing styles, voice and who she is right now, and that is nothing else but Sole Oceanna.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Sole Oceanna

Song Title: Not Feelin’ It

Publishing: Solena Oceanna/Whittaker Rovetto

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Not Feelin’ It

Record Label: Circle 11 Entertainment