Sofia Evangelina Is Ready To Take Over The Radio Charts

This is your song” well is it? Let understand the artist! Sofia Evangelina is the powerhouse coming from Canada, with no hesitation in taking over the music charts. Beyond the signing, she is also a songwriter and actress. At only sixteen years old, her expectation is in remembrance of Christiana Aguilera vocal range. Having won several awards such as: “Canada’s National “Overall Talent Awards” at Talent INC 2014, Canada TeenFest, The Mics and more. Her experience in front of a large audience is exceptional having performed in Las Vagas and festivals”.

The 2018s has been a certain year for Sofia Evangelina. The first few years of her young career with the talent of being a musician and actress, what we can see with her new single, is realness to her positivity and reaching out on topics that we are facing in everyday life with the lead song “This is your song” the song touches on the persona to the drama of being bullied and mistreated. But she kicked off 2019 pushing the single “This is your song” that should not be short of reaching the Billboard charts. Her Album Butterfly that debut her talent and powerhouse voice that included cover songs such as: At Last by Etta James, Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong, All I Could Do Was Cry by Etta James, Feeling Good, I Want You Back, Hello by Adele, Lean on Me by Bill Withers, Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing By Steve Wonders, Fix You by Cold Play, and I’ll Be There by The Jackson Five is beyond her years! Her voice her variation shows the measurement of her voice.

Stepping into 2019, with the hit “This is your song” should be encouraged among all especially with all individuals that were and still are facing with bullying worldwide. This hidden secret that many keep within until they do something out of place and drastic. Based on the information from stopbullying.com bullying and suicide goes hand in hand; with students between the grades 6-12 experience these issues the most and keep it to themselves. So can you image Sofia Evangelina at this tender age understanding the complexity of people just cannot be themselves?

Take a moment to listen to the powerhouse voice of Sofia Evangelina that will make the hair on your skin stand up when you listen to her music.

Her website contains all the details you will require.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mpcauzoe4z52hix/AACdOVuiufdnivdVz8OjPxCIa?dl=0

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_up6S731hUOWyVKn3dwXow?view_as=subscriber

IG: @sofiaevangelinaxoxo

FB page: https://www.facebook.com/sofiaevangelinamusic

TW: https://twitter.com/sofiaevaxo

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5KafNBTlXRzgxGlCqHAMAk

WEBSITE: www.sofiaevangelina.com

