Sofia Evangelina “Endure” Impacting Radio How: Radio/Media Download

Sofia Evangelina is set to take her place in the music industry with the stunning and powerful release of “Endure”, her debut US single. She’s a budding R&B singer-songwriter, show-stopping performer, and spirited teenage girl from Canada. With an abundance of confidence, ‘powerhouse’ vocals, and a persona to match, Sofia exceeds all expectations of such a young artist. With multiple major international awards to her name since the release of her debut material, Sofia began on her upward trajectory to success. Small frame, big voice, with an old soul and an urban spirit, Sofia relentlessly works on her brand, and on her craft of songwriting and performing. Now ventured together with an award-winning production team, Sofia braces for the forthcoming release of her ‘next level’ material and is preparing to make an entrance into the major music scene with an everlasting lasting impact.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Sofia Evangelina

Song Title: Endure

Publishing: Sofia Evangelina Tchernetsky/Alex Mathew

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Publishing 2: Milla Tchernetsky/Roy Hamilton

Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN

Album Title: Endure

Record Label: Crescendo