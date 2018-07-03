Socially Conscious Country Rock Band Soles Of Passion Opening For The Legendary Bill Champlin

Country Rock band Soles Of Passion continues to present their powerful socially conscious repertoire, Live At ‘The Canyon’ In Santa Clarita. Opening for the legendary Bill Champlin on Friday, July 13th. As Steven Wolfe, Soles Of Passion’s songwriter/ musician said, “It’s a big deal to be on the same show with your musical ‘Heroes’. We have been fans of Bill Champlin’s for a very long time”.

Coming off their gig at the Rose Theater in Pasadena, CA with Melissa Manchester, Soles Of Passion have been laser focused on their live act, and it shows in their performances. Soles Of Passion are stair climbing to reach their primary goal to stage live concert events with emphasis on supporting homeless Vets, and other people that are in need of housing related assistance, such as foreclosure victims.

On stage Soles Of Passion’s line up is lead vocalist Myla Snow, Steven Wolfe playing Bass, Edu Corso on Drums, Carlinhos Rocha on Keyboards as Music Director, Oren Yycoby on guitar, Kaybe Seiler Backup Vocals, and Rebecca Schlappich on Violin. Soles Of Passion’s performance features their theme song ‘Got Me Surrounded’ which has garnered more than 185,000 views on Youtube, along with their dance hit ‘Cow Girl Bling’ with over 21,600 views on Youtube.

As Soles Of Passion’s self-described ‘Mission Statement’ says; “We Are All Surrounded By Corruption, Looking For Solutions. We Stand For Freedom. We Combine Our Music With A Passion for Helping Americans. We Support Victims of Foreclosure, Our Veterans, and the Fight For Less Taxation”.

