Smokey Rivers Named 94.1 The Sound/Seattle PD

Veteran radio programmer Smokey Rivers is named Program Director for Entercom AC KSWD-FM(94.1 The Sound)/Seattle, effective May 21. Rivers was most recently Director of Operations and Program Director for KMXZ-FM/Tucson. His 33-year career has taken him to leadership posts in Nashville, Birmingham, Washington DC, San Francisco, Memphis, St. Louis, New York, Dallas and Phoenix.

“Smokey joins The Sound at a great time as we are already experiencing phenomenal growth with the station. Our on-air hosts John Fisher and Delilah are just getting started,” said Entercom Seattle Senior VP/Market Manager Jack Hutchison. “We are thrilled and excited Smokey will be joining our talented team of Program Directors here in Seattle.”

“To program an Entercom station with John Fisher hosting mornings and Delilah hosting middays is a dream role for me,” said Rivers. “Thanks to Dave Richards, Jack Hutchison and Nikki Nite for inviting me to join their high-performing team. I’m looking forward to getting to know Puget Sound listeners.”

Prior to joining Entercom, Rivers was Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia/Phoenix and VP/Adult Contemporary Stations for CBS Radio.