SMG/Columbus OH Appoints Carolyn Cassidy as GM

Salem Media Group appoints Carolyn Cassidy as General Manager for the company’s cluster in Columbus, OH. Cassidy previously held the General Manager’s post at Salem’s co-owned station group in Denver. After her time at Salem, she worked with Wilks Broadcasting in Denver eventually becoming General Manager for Wilks in Columbus.

Senior VP Allen Power said, “Carolyn is a veteran broadcast leader experienced in Salem’s formats and in the Columbus market specifically. This gives her a unique perspective as she embarks on leading our stations to greater growth and continued impact.”