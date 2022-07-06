Small Town Sci-Fi’s Debut EP Displays Heart Wrenching Honesty

Placing listeners right into the crux of the wound, the EP’s opening track, “Methadone,” reflects a version of Suarez in tormented agony as he sings “it’s like my respiratory cavity’s been gutted out. Burn me down, cut me out, watch me drown – I’m hollowed out.” Careful not to portray a false sense of hope, Suarez ends the EP with “Escape Velocity,” a track which plays with the idea of escapism. “Sit back and watch while I lose my mind,” he sings. With visceral imagery and evocative language, Suarez is able to draw out an authentic sense of tragedy. This palpable loss is felt throughout Psycho as the record’s title track displays a desperation for his loved one to hold on a little longer and “Twelve Bulls” reflects the sense of anger which loss brings. “I had this image of a person I was going to be at this point,” he explains. “I thought I’d be mentally healthy, happy, and I thought I’d be a good person. It felt like I came to a kind of crossroads where I could choose either to commit to trying to deceive myself and the people around me, or to start being honest.” Even if Suarez hasn’t found acceptance, he’s most definitely found the courage to be honest.