Small Georgia Town Melts Down After Teen Rapper Releases Debut Single

Konner Krekel, professionally known as Konn, a local Douglas teenager, released his debut Rap Single, “Acid Rap” to all major streaming platforms, and sent a press release to the small town’s local news outlet, “Douglas Now”. What happened after Douglas Now posted the press release to their Facebook page is something that has to be seen to be believed.

Konn’s debut single titled “Acid Rap”, a satirical stab at many popular rap songs of the day that consistently contain lyrics referencing drugs, violence, gang-banging, suicide, and all other such things, seemingly in an attempt to pander to their audience, was most definitely lost on the residents of the small, South Georgia town.

The very music (Konn’s music) that these small-town parents seem to hate so much is likely the same type of music that their kids listen too. …The irony is palatable.

Many of the local people have referred to the word “suicide” mentioned in Konn’s song. It is of course a well-known fact that due to bullying, many young teenagers have committed suicide over lesser comments made about them by their peers, through social media. But these bullying adults, while complaining that Konn is “promoting” suicide, seem to have no problem being bullies because of music they don’t like. …Be assured however, that Konn has not been negatively affected by these comments at all. In fact, he is getting a kick out of the publicity.

While the majority of the comments on the Douglas Now Facebook post are negative, there have been a few positive posts and a few of the local artists have reached out to Konn wanting to colab on future projects. There have however, been a few local artists that are seemingly hurt that they have not been mentioned by Douglas Now. They are missing the important lesson on “self-promotion”.

“Ridiculous! My kids will not listen to this crap! Let’s promote the dope heads and suicidal thoughts in our teens heads. Kid Konn gonna be a con living your life like that. Sure he most be such an influence to his peers.” Chris Tyre, FB comment

“How can Douglas Now – Local News & Events Promote A Teen Talking about using Drugs and killing hmm?” Charles BO Palmer, FB comment “…but mama and daddy say they’re sooooo proud of him! Wonder how far back up the line those issues go?” Valerie White, FB comment

With hundreds of comments, the majority negative, as of this writing the buzz over Konn’s debut album is showing no signs of slowing down.

Konn is currently working on a diss / rebuttal song… to an entire town!

