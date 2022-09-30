SLANDER Venture Into the Realm of Techno with New Single “Before Dawn”

Today, August 26, SLANDER release their latest single “Before Dawn.” The duo venture into the realm of techno on “Before Dawn,” marking a distinct departure from their typical melodic sound. It will be the fourth single on SLANDER’s upcoming debut album Thrive arriving September 22 in partnership with SoundCloud.

Listen to “Before Dawn” here

“When we sat down to make the album one of the things that was most important to us was having the space to actually try something new,” share SLANDER. “‘Before Dawn’ is a new transformation and we are extremely excited to share it. In our opinion it is polar opposite to our typical sound and this is why we love it so much. We have been getting great reactions to it during our live sets, and we can’t wait to see where this new path takes us. Let’s enter the dark.. together.”

The first phase of SLANDER’s major North American Thrive Tour kicks off September 10 in Phoenix. At these shows expect to be entranced. Brand-new production with space-scapes courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto captivate while SLANDER perform their latest releases “Halfway Down” featuring talented U.K.-based vocalist Ashley Drake and “Walk On Water” featuring RØRY and Dylan Matthew, as well as brand new material that will appear on Thrive alongside selections from their deep catalogue. Supporting SLANDER on the tour are WOOLI, EPTIC and Space Laces along with AU5, HOL!, Leotrix, Wavedash (DJ set), A Hundred Drums, Black Carl! & Saka, Nitepunk, and special guest SVDDEN DEATH.