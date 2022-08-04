SLANDER Rings in Summer with Release of New Single “Halfway Down (ft. Ashley Drake)”

SLANDER have released their latest single “Halfway Down” featuring talented U.K.-based vocalist Ashley Drake. SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land gentle production driven alongside Drake’s mesmerizing vocal strike deep emotion. The track is released in partnership with SoundCloud.

SLANDER share, “We are so excited to finally share the second single from our debut album, ‘Halfway Down’ ft. Ashley Drake! We finished this song in the first months of 2022, and we are so happy with how it turned out. Ashley Drake’s vocal performance is phenomenal. We can’t wait to share more of our album soon!”

In addition to the new single, SLANDER has made available the video for “Walk On Water” teaming with longtime collaborator ROBOTO known for his stylish, otherworldly concept videos. Blast into the cosmos passing through meteoric showers, far away planets and space stations set to SLANDER’s emotional electronic track featuring RORY and Dylan Matthew.

Watch the “Walk On Water” video here

In support of “Halfway Down” and “Walk On Water,” catch SLANDER this July 15 & 16 at the Long Beach Arena which is destined to be two of Southern California’s hottest summer shows. These area dates—supported by FUNTCASE and AU5 on July 15 and NERO (DJ Set) and 1991 on July 16–are hot off their epic Coachella festival performance from earlier this spring. Like Coachella where they packed out the massive Sahara stage, expect an enormous production with tons of lasers, pyro, and bass with the ebb and flow of a storytelling live performance. Limited tickets remain for both dates and can be found here: https://slanderofficial.com/pages/tour