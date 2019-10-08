Slander Releases “Love Is Gone” Remixes By Kompany, Spag Heddy, Current Value & More

Los Angeles-based electronic music duo SLANDER teams up with six hot artists to form their new “Love is Gone” remix pack, out now on Gud Vibrations. The pack features remixes from Kompany, Spag Heddy, Current Value, ALRT, Danny Olson & Crystal Skies.

“Love is Gone” featuring Dylan Matthew originally debuted to resounding success earlier this spring. The track was highly praised by numerous outlets with EDM Sauce calling it “definitely worthy of chills” and Your EDM raving, “The raw passion and creativity that ‘Love is Gone’ projects gives the track some true staying power.”

Now, the track is being given a variety of facelifts by six talented artists: Kompany is a promising up and coming bass music act who blends versatile sound design with aggressive bass beats; Holland native Spag Heddy is well known for his constant flow of both heavy and melodic tunes in the dubstep and drumstep genres; Current Value is best known for his unmatched experimentations in synthesis and his trademark finely crafted percussion; emerging artist ALRT has experienced continued support from major acts like Kayzo, Ghastly, and Porter Robinson; Danny Olson has a reputation for blending genres, pushing the sonic envelope, and challenging contemporary expectations of music; and known for their melodic bass-driven tracks, Crystal Skies has a unique sound that resonates emotionally with listeners.

SLANDER’s dedication to their craft and the development of their own unique sound has earned them support from the likes of Skrillex, DJ Snake, Excision, Bassnectar, Porter Robinson and more. Amongst dozens of chart-topping remixes, their original Heaven Trap hit “Love Again” featuring vocalist WAVZ has been listened to over 10 million times while being championed by Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint. Beyond building a remarkable name for themselves through jaw-dropping anthems and massive collaborations, SLANDER can also include “label heads” to their resume. The LA-based duo recently teamed up with their good friend NGHTMRE to turn their popular Gud Vibrations track into an official record label. Attesting their dynamic nature as artists, SLANDER’s productions range from cinematic and melodic to bone-jarring and foot-stomping, always with a common thread of sophisticated soundscapes and captivating energy which they brought to some of the biggest festival brands in the U.S. this summer. SLANDER is currently in the middle of the Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE (as Gud Vibrations), Seven Lions, The Glitch Mob and more.

