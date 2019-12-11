Sister Hazel Releases Elements CD and Special Limited Edition Personalized Plaques to Fans

Platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel, announced the release of their Elements compilation CD and special limited edition memorabilia TODAY. The Elements CD is a 25 song double disc set including the final Elements song that continued throughout the series pieced together. The Billboard chart-topping EP’s Water, Wind, Fire, and Earth make up the double disc set each written by Sister Hazel with other notable writers Darius Rucker, Monte Powell, Barry Dean, and more. A limited number of special edition Element packages are available that include an 11oz etched Elements glasses set and an Elements plaque that comes autographed, framed and personalized with the fan’s name on it. The CD and packages are available for purchase HERE.

Packages include:

$9.99 Elements CD

$69.95 Elements Glasses Set + Elements CD

$199.99 Autographed & Personalized Elements Plaque + Elements CD

$249.99 Autographed & Personalized Elements Plaque + Elements Glasses Set + Elements CD

“After putting out records the same way for most of our career, we were ready and excited for a new challenge,” said Jett Beres, bassist for the band. “When we started the recording process over two years ago we weren’t really sure how releasing an EP every six months would go. Looking back now at the complete body of work, we are all really proud of how the Elements project came together. Staying in “studio mode” on a consistent basis over an extended period of time, we ended up producing some of our best work to date.”

Complete Track Listing:

Disc 1:

“Roll On Bye”

“First Time”

“You Won’t See Me Again”

“Shelter”

“I Stayed For The Girl”

“More Than I Want To”

“Come A Day”

“Small Town Living”

“Whirlwind Girl”

“In Two”

“You’ll Be Safe Here”

“Midnight Again”

Disc 2:

“Every Heartbreak”

“On And On”

“Life and Love”

“Fire”

“She’s All You Need”

“Here With You”

“Raising A Rookie”

“I Don’t Do Well Alone”

“Slow Lightning”

“Memphis Rain”

“Good For You”

“Follow The River”

“Elements”

To celebrate the release of their Elements CD, Sister Hazel, have announced additional 2019/2020 fan driven events which include the Chicago Holiday Hang in December, the 20th annual Rock Boat in January, and the Lake Tahoe Ski Hang in March.

About Sister Hazel:

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled “Elements,” that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.