Sister Hazel Announces New EP, Earth Set for Release September 6, 2019
Earth, the fourth installment of platinum-selling band Sister Hazel’s cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled “Elements,” will set the band’s loyal fan base on its axis with its masterfully crafted story songs and rocking southern/country grooves when released on September 6, 2019. The newest EP is the final volume of the collectible compilation series and finishes the bonus seventh track that has continued throughout the series.Undeniably talented songwriters, each track on Earth was written by Sister Hazel with other notable writers Darius Rucker, Barry Dean, Ramdy Montana, and more. Earth was co-produced by Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel. Fans can pre-order the EP HERE and get the instant grat track, “Good For You,” which premiered on The Country Note today! Fans can also hear the song being played on 650 AM WSM “Nashville Today” show beginning at 10am CST. Each preorder includes the donation of a tree planted. “Good For You” is now available on all streaming services. In addition to the digital download and CD, this release offers exclusive Earth merchandise packages.
Andrew Copeland, guitarist, vocalist, and co-writer of “Good For You” stated, “I wrote this song with a friend of mine, Billy Montana. It has a lot of attitude and I enjoyed recording it. This is another one of the songs that when it finally got in the studio with the band there were some creative left and rights that were a little difficult as a songwriter, but I think it ultimately made the song a better song and Ken delivered killer vocals. It’s the kind of song you can crank up, roll down your windows, and drive down the beach with.”
A microcosm of new songs espousing hopefulness, chasing your dreams, and dealing with life’s trial and tribulations, Earth sprouts six new standout tracks each showcasing the band’s musicianship, signature harmonies and lyrical genius.
Earth Track List:
1. “Raising A Rookie” (Andrew Copeland, Darius Rucker, Barry Dean)
2. “I Don’t Do Well Alone” (Ken Block, Jerry Flowers)
3. “Slow Lighting” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Barry Dean)
4. “Memphis Rain” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Billy Montana)
5. “Good For You” (Andrew Copeland, Billy Montana)
6. “Follow The River” (Billy Montana, Randy Montana, Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres)
7. Elements IV “Remember Me” – (Ken Block)
To celebrate the release of their new EP, Sister Hazel, has announced additional 2019 tour dates which include the Grand Ole Opry and the second annual fan driven weekend event, The Holiday Hang in Chicago, IL December 13-15. Fans will get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive holiday hang party at O’Callaghans on Friday, a full band concert at House of Blues on Saturday, and delicious brunch at House of Blues on Sunday with a special “Holiday & Hazel Favorites” acoustic performance. In addition, Sister Hazel has launched The Great Escape, a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to spend the day on a uniquely designed adventure with the band. The next available great escape is spelunking through Cumberland Caverns. More info here.
07.23.19 Indianola, IA RAGBRAI
07.24.19 Sioux Falls, SD The District
07.25.19 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
07.26.19 Fort Collins, CO Washington’s
07.27.19 Lincoln, NE The Royal Grove
08.02.19 Mount Pleasant, SC Red’s Ice House
08.03.19 Myrtle Beach, SC Coastal Sounds Oceanfront Concert
08.09.19 Chamblee, GA Chamblee City Park
08.10.19 McMinnville, TN Cumberland Caverns Volcano Room
08.14.19 San Antonio TX Sam’s Burger Joint
08.15.19 Cedar Park, TX Haute Spot
08.16.19 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas
08.22.19 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
08.23.19 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues Orlando
09.05.19 Boston, MA City Winery
09.06.19 New York, New York Sony Hall
09.07.19 Falls Church, VA State Theatre
09.12.19 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall
09.13.19 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse
09.14.19 Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey Performance Center
09.16.19 St.John’s, NL Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
09.20.19 Gainesville, FL Lyrics for Life 2019
09.26.19 Columbia, SC Central Energy (Rock 4 Recovery)
09.27.19 London, KY World Chicken Festival
09.28.19 – Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry
10.02.19 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage
10.03.19 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre
10.04.19 Hampton, VA The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery
10.05.19 Huntersville, NC Hops and Hogs Festival
11.19.19 Tallahassee, FL Ruby Diamond Concert Hall
11.21.19 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
11.22.19 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino KC – Star Pavilion
11.23.19 Birmingham, AL Iron City
12.14.19 Chicago House Of Blues
12.15.19 Chicago House Of Blues
About Sister Hazel:
Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled “Elements,” that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.