Sister Hazel Announces New EP, Earth Set for Release September 6, 2019

Earth, the fourth installment of platinum-selling band Sister Hazel's cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled "Elements," will set the band's loyal fan base on its axis with its masterfully crafted story songs and rocking southern/country grooves when released on September 6, 2019. The newest EP is the final volume of the collectible compilation series and finishes the bonus seventh track that has continued throughout the series. Undeniably talented songwriters, each track on Earth was written by Sister Hazel with other notable writers Darius Rucker, Barry Dean, Ramdy Montana, and more. Earth was co-produced by Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel. Fans can pre-order the EP HERE and get the instant grat track, "Good For You," which premiered on The Country Note today! Fans can also hear the song being played on 650 AM WSM "Nashville Today" show beginning at 10am CST. Each preorder includes the donation of a tree planted. "Good For You" is now available on all streaming services. In addition to the digital download and CD, this release offers exclusive Earth merchandise packages.

Andrew Copeland, guitarist, vocalist, and co-writer of “Good For You” stated, “I wrote this song with a friend of mine, Billy Montana. It has a lot of attitude and I enjoyed recording it. This is another one of the songs that when it finally got in the studio with the band there were some creative left and rights that were a little difficult as a songwriter, but I think it ultimately made the song a better song and Ken delivered killer vocals. It’s the kind of song you can crank up, roll down your windows, and drive down the beach with.”

A microcosm of new songs espousing hopefulness, chasing your dreams, and dealing with life’s trial and tribulations, Earth sprouts six new standout tracks each showcasing the band’s musicianship, signature harmonies and lyrical genius.



Earth Track List:

1. “Raising A Rookie” (Andrew Copeland, Darius Rucker, Barry Dean)

2. “I Don’t Do Well Alone” (Ken Block, Jerry Flowers)

3. “Slow Lighting” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Barry Dean)

4. “Memphis Rain” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Billy Montana)

5. “Good For You” (Andrew Copeland, Billy Montana)

6. “Follow The River” (Billy Montana, Randy Montana, Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres)

7. Elements IV “Remember Me” – (Ken Block)

To celebrate the release of their new EP, Sister Hazel, has announced additional 2019 tour dates which include the Grand Ole Opry and the second annual fan driven weekend event, The Holiday Hang in Chicago, IL December 13-15. Fans will get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive holiday hang party at O’Callaghans on Friday, a full band concert at House of Blues on Saturday, and delicious brunch at House of Blues on Sunday with a special “Holiday & Hazel Favorites” acoustic performance. In addition, Sister Hazel has launched The Great Escape, a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to spend the day on a uniquely designed adventure with the band. The next available great escape is spelunking through Cumberland Caverns. More info here.

07.23.19 Indianola, IA RAGBRAI

07.24.19 Sioux Falls, SD The District

07.25.19 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

07.26.19 Fort Collins, CO Washington’s

07.27.19 Lincoln, NE The Royal Grove

08.02.19 Mount Pleasant, SC Red’s Ice House

08.03.19 Myrtle Beach, SC Coastal Sounds Oceanfront Concert

08.09.19 Chamblee, GA Chamblee City Park

08.10.19 McMinnville, TN Cumberland Caverns Volcano Room

08.14.19 San Antonio TX Sam’s Burger Joint

08.15.19 Cedar Park, TX Haute Spot

08.16.19 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas

08.22.19 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

08.23.19 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues Orlando

09.05.19 Boston, MA City Winery

09.06.19 New York, New York Sony Hall

09.07.19 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

09.12.19 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall

09.13.19 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse

09.14.19 Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey Performance Center

09.16.19 St.John’s, NL Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

09.20.19 Gainesville, FL Lyrics for Life 2019

09.26.19 Columbia, SC Central Energy (Rock 4 Recovery)

09.27.19 London, KY World Chicken Festival

09.28.19 – Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

10.02.19 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage

10.03.19 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

10.04.19 Hampton, VA The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery

10.05.19 Huntersville, NC Hops and Hogs Festival

11.19.19 Tallahassee, FL Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

11.21.19 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

11.22.19 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino KC – Star Pavilion

11.23.19 Birmingham, AL Iron City

12.14.19 Chicago House Of Blues

12.15.19 Chicago House Of Blues