SiriusXM Has A New ‘Wedding Party’ Channel

SIRIUSXM will launch “Wedding Party,” a channel that includes songs sweeter than the frosting on your wedding cake and more exciting than the moment leading up to a couple’s kiss at the altar.

Wedding Party is a limited-run channel launching on FRIDAY, MAY 11th, and will showcase all the best tunes played at weddings — from the first dance to the reception after party. Traditional favorites like ETTA JAMES’ “At Last” and EARTH WIND & FIRE’s “September” can all be heard alongside modern classics like ED SHEERAN’s “Perfect” and BRUNO MARS’ “Uptown Funk.”