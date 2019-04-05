SiriusXM Debuts ‘Pandora NOW’ Channel

SIRIUSXM is debuting a PANDORA channel on its satellite and online services today (4/4). PANDORA NOW, a curated, uncensored channel crossing a variety of music genres including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, Dance, and Latin, will air on SIRIUSXM channel 3 and will also be available to PANDORA listeners in interactive form with song skipping and thumbs up/down rating or, for Premium subscribers, as a continually updated playlist.

The channel will be launched with KHALID, one of PANDORA’s most listened-to artists, live at SIRIUSXM’s ROCKEFELLER CENTER studios; the channel will feature tracks from KHALID’s new album “Free Spirit” all weekend.

“PANDORA NOW will be an amazing new experience for both SIRIUSXM and PANDORA listeners,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “We’re excited to combine, for the first time, the wealth of PANDORA listener data with the proven curation expertise of our SIRIUSXM team to give our combined 100 million listeners a truly unique and unprecedented listening experience. Not only will PANDORA NOW give listeners exclusive, up-to-the-moment access to the music people are streaming on PANDORA the most, but it will let music fans influence which songs are played.”