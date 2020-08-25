Sir The Baptist Partners with Boys and Girls Clubs With New Video ‘Can’t Help Myself’

Studio Blue uses hands-on training in S.T.E.A.M., as well as the power of entertainment and the media arts to inspire, engage, and empower youth. In addition to expanding Studio Blue across the southeastern United States via a series of virtual workshops and hands-on studio sessions, BGCGC has partnered with Sir the Baptist to open six Youth Music Studios.

“Musical study develops critical thinking, self-discipline, self-esteem, self-confidence, and teamwork,” said Keva Scott, ED.S., Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. “All of these things are key ingredients to youth development. The collaboration with Sir the Baptist and Gaither Music Group has already started helping us create pathways for young people in traditionally underrepresented communities to express themselves in healthy ways.”

The new single, distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group through Universal Music, is available on all major streaming platforms.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Sir said of the new single. “My village has been my partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs here on the Gulf Coast, Gaither Music, Primary Wave, and our Military Support with Master Sergeant Tarissa Brown. I’d also like to thank the artists who lent their talent to give these kids their first hit record. Thanks to Estelle, MC Lyte, Saint Ashleey, Sylenna Johnson, and Ann Nesby for not only being a beacon of hope for the youth but giving them a reason to dance during a time of concern all over the world. When quarantine is over, we’re doing an official video with us all; till then make the most of those moments at home. Dance!”

About Sir The Baptist:

Sir William James the Baptist is a GRAMMY and BET Award-nominated, Dove and Stellar Award-winning writer, producer, and artist. The Baptist catalogue has amassed more than 20 million+ streams in his young four-year career. Sir has been praised by Forbes, Jay Z, Billboard, CNN, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, BBC, Radio 1, and NPR among others. Sir has charted #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 and been featured in international commercial campaigns for Lexus, McDonald’s, Lyft, and Apple. Sir has toured internationally with Mary J Blige, Nelly, and August Alsina; opened for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Lauryn Hill; and has performed at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Shaky Beats, Afropunk, and Made in America. Sir has partnered with countless organizations including Harvard University and Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum to advance cultural studies and was recognized by the Mayor of Chicago for his contribution to HIV/AIDS awareness in honor of his only sibling London Benton and for architecting and developing mission houses for missionaries of the Christian faith. He is the Chaplain of Innovation and the majority shareholder of his Christian enterprise: tymple.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast

For over fifty years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast (BGCGC) has played a critical role in the lives of young people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Their mission, “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens” has helped foster healthy lifestyles, academic success, and character traits that will last for generations to come. BGCGC serves over 5,500 children in Harrison and Hancock counties.