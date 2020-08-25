Sir The Baptist Partners with Boys and Girls Clubs With New Video ‘Can’t Help Myself’
As the world moves together through the social distancing of the Coronavirus quarantine, award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Sir the Baptist has teamed with Gaither Music Group/Primary Wave Music Publishing and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast (BGCGC) to lift youth up with the explosive hip-hop anthem “Can’t Help Myself.” The first of many projects to come out of BGCGC’s Studio Blue, the song has received nearly half a million streams since its release. The song and video were created to bring kids together during isolation, challenging them to be part of a global dance party via social media sites like TikTok.
Studio Blue uses hands-on training in S.T.E.A.M., as well as the power of entertainment and the media arts to inspire, engage, and empower youth. In addition to expanding Studio Blue across the southeastern United States via a series of virtual workshops and hands-on studio sessions, BGCGC has partnered with Sir the Baptist to open six Youth Music Studios.
About Sir The Baptist:
Sir William James the Baptist is a GRAMMY and BET Award-nominated, Dove and Stellar Award-winning writer, producer, and artist. The Baptist catalogue has amassed more than 20 million+ streams in his young four-year career. Sir has been praised by Forbes, Jay Z, Billboard, CNN, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, BBC, Radio 1, and NPR among others. Sir has charted #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 and been featured in international commercial campaigns for Lexus, McDonald’s, Lyft, and Apple. Sir has toured internationally with Mary J Blige, Nelly, and August Alsina; opened for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Lauryn Hill; and has performed at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Shaky Beats, Afropunk, and Made in America. Sir has partnered with countless organizations including Harvard University and Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum to advance cultural studies and was recognized by the Mayor of Chicago for his contribution to HIV/AIDS awareness in honor of his only sibling London Benton and for architecting and developing mission houses for missionaries of the Christian faith. He is the Chaplain of Innovation and the majority shareholder of his Christian enterprise: tymple.
For over fifty years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast (BGCGC) has played a critical role in the lives of young people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Their mission, “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens” has helped foster healthy lifestyles, academic success, and character traits that will last for generations to come. BGCGC serves over 5,500 children in Harrison and Hancock counties.