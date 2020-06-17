Sir The Baptist Brings Fans Together During Quarantine with ‘Can’t Help Myself’

As the world moves together through the challenges and social distancing of coronavirus quarantine, award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Sir the Baptist has teamed with Gaither Music Group/Primary Wave Music Publishing to lift fans up with the explosive hip-hop anthem “Can’t Help Myself.” A seamless mix of trap, rap, and gospel, the joyful new single and video feature the unique hip-hop/gospel blend that has become Sir’s signature style.

Sir lets loose in the playful video for “Can’t Help Myself,” hanging out in his robe and slippers, hopping on a tractor for a ride, and dropping rhymes at the local fairgrounds. He hopes to bring fans together during isolation, challenging them to be part of a global dance party via social media sites like TikTok. “Can’t Help Myself” features a group of some of the hottest names in R&B, hip-hop, and gospel: Estelle, MC Lyte, Saint Ashleey, Syleena Johnson, and Ann Nesby.

The new single, distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music, is available this week here

“Musical study develops critical thinking, self-discipline, self-esteem, self-confidence and teamwork,” said Keva Scott, ED.S, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “All of these things are important to our organization and what we do for kids. The collaboration with Sir the Baptist and Gaither Music Group has already started helping us create pathways for young people in traditionally underrepresented communities to express themselves in healthy ways.”

Carlos Bell, the Corporate Board Chairman for the organization, was also thrilled at coming together with Sir for the song. “This opportunity with Sir the Baptist is why I choose to be a volunteer leader with this organization,” he said. “This is one of those life-changing occasions for our youth. I’m excited to see the next superstar birth from this project.”

A GRAMMY and BET Award-nominated, DOVE and Stellar Award-winning writer, producer, and artist, Sir the Baptist has long had a love for southern gospel and hip-hop music. A natural storyteller through song, Sir has quickly become the shepherd of a brand-new era of global gospel music – amassing 20 million+ streams over the past four years. He has been praised by Forbes, Jay Z, Billboard, CNN, and NPR, among others. He has charted #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 and been featured in numerous international commercial campaigns. Sir has toured internationally with Mary J Blige, Nelly, and August Alsina; has performed at music festivals such as Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and has opened for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Lauryn Hill.

Sir has partnered with countless organizations, including Harvard University and Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum, to advance cultural studies and was recognized by the Mayor of Chicago for his contribution to HIV/AIDS awareness in honor of his only sibling, London Benton, and for architecting and developing mission houses for missionaries of the Christian faith. He is the Chaplain of Innovation and the majority shareholder of his Christian enterprise – tymple , which he founded after moving to Mississippi in order to develop a deeper connection to the authentic sounds of southern gospel.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Sir said of the new single. “My village has been my partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America here on the Gulf Coast, Gaither Music, Primary Wave, and our Military Support with Master Sergeant Tarissa Brown. I’d also like to thank the artists who lent their talent to give these kids their first hit record. Thanks to Estelle, MC Lyte, Saint Ashleey, Sylenna Johnson, and Ann Nesby for not only being a beacon of hope for the youth but giving them a reason to dance during a time of concern all over the world. When quarantine is over we’re doing an official video with us all; till then make the most of those moments at home. Dance!”