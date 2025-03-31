Sink Your Teeth Into Magenta Moon’s Haunting Music Video For “More”

Magenta Moon is pushing creative boundaries with their latest music video, “More.” A fusion of indie rock, dark romance, and cinematic storytelling, the track’s instrumentation and melodies bring to life an intoxicating tale of passion, mystery, and transformation. The striking music video blurs the line between fantasy and reality. “More” is an experience as much as it is a song. The video, premiered exclusively on Kill The Music, is now available to watch on YouTube. “More” solidifies Magenta Moon’s skill in crafting thought-provoking and spellbinding narratives.

The music video elevates the song’s themes with a striking contrast between dreamlike nostalgia and eerie sensuality. The storyline follows a seemingly innocent date night that takes an unexpected turn, revealing a supernatural romance with an irresistible pull. Set against black and white cinematography, the lovers’ encounter is shadowed in mystery until the shocking transformation is revealed; she’s a vampire. As the narrative unfolds, the viewer is pulled deeper into a world of desire, fate, and rebirth. These scenes are interwoven with vibrant footage of Magenta Moon performing on a beach, reinforcing the song’s duality of beauty and darkness, love and inevitability. This fusion of music and striking visuals is emblematic of Magenta Moon’s artistry. “Very few know this, but Magenta Moon was birthed on the floor of a Midnight Cinema,” says the pair. “This is our homage to the campy films that are alternative artists’ bread and butter.” Known for their ability to create immersive worlds, the duo crafts music that exists at the intersection of emotion and aesthetics. Not only is their work heard, but it is felt in vivid color. The video was shot by Nikolas Shaw, with camera assistant Jordan Nistico, and edited by Miguel Vite.

Magenta Moon, comprised of Elaina Whitesell and Joseph Petrarca, is a duo that blends indie rock, pop, and electronic elements to create a sound that is as dynamic as their journey. From different corners of the country, Whitesell from Illinois, and Pertarca from Pennsylvania, the two met in Boston, sparking a musical partnership and a love story, and then moved to Los Angeles in 2022. The pair have released Rapid When It Happens (2020) and I Brushed My Teeth; Let’s Make Love (2021), earning recognition from Dope Cause We Said, The 110 Pod, and R+. Their recent releases, “Perceive Yourself,” “Move Me,” “More,” and “Red Again,” have received praise from EARMILK, Mystic Sons, and Indie Midlands. They were recently featured as one of Music Connection Magazine’s Hot 100 Artists of the Year.

“More” is a sonic and visual experience that you don’t want to miss out on. Be sure to watch the video, out now on YouTube, and follow Magenta Moon on Instagram @magentamoonparty to keep up with their journey.