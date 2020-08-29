Singer-Songwriter & Visual Artist Ramiro Fauve Gets Emotional In New Single “Maybe Don’t Go”

Multifaceted artist Ramiro Fauve releases his new single, “Maybe Don’t Go”, out now! The new track is another release off Ramiro Fauve’s twenty-six track double album, Where Rivers Cross Vols. 1 & 2, out on October 6th, 2020. The album taps into Fauve’s musical inspirations while showcasing his vulnerable side, seamlessly fusing his Americana influences of traditional folk, country, and pop.The new track finds Ramiro Fauve pleading with a lover to reconsider ending their relationship. He exclaims that the relationship is worth saving, as he sings about how people often run from the things they need. Produced and arranged by Larry Goetz and Ramiro Fauve, “Maybe Don’t Go” features harmonies and contemporary country production through guitar, bass, drum, piano, and organ.

Son of the award-winning folk singer/songwriter Suni Paz (Smithsonian Folkways artist, NEA National Heritage Fellowship Award, CMN Magic Penny Award), Fauve sees himself simply as a storyteller. He is also known for his creative direction in the unique 1920’s themed lounge, The Edison, as well as in the renovation of the historic cafe, Clifton’s in Downtown, Los Angeles. Fauve has painted countless mega-murals such as the “LA Marathon Year 2026” mural and album cover “Tupac Starry Night”, for Tupac Shakur’s commemorative album, “R U Still Down?”.

Be sure to check out the new single, “Maybe Don’t Go”, HERE!

MORE ABOUT RAMIRO FAUVE

Argentine-born Ramiro Fauve is a self-described Artician (artist and musician), Fauve has been performing live internationally alongside his mother, Suni Paz, since the age of seven. When he was younger, Fauve studied music, opera, and acting, discovering outlets for creative expression through art and song. Folk music, melodic classic rock and blues, lyrical content, civil rights, anti-war efforts, the struggles of farmworkers, and passionate sociopolitical participation were hallmarks of his upbringing.

Since birth, Ramiro Fauve has been surrounded by a long line of creatives and professionals. His mother, Suni Paz, is an award-winning activist folk singer/songwriter, author, and educator (CMN Magic Penny Award, NEA National Heritage Fellowship Award) on the Smithsonian Folkways label. His (late) father, Carlos Fernandez Fauvety, was a filmmaker, designer, poet and musician.

As an artist, Fauve is known for his mega murals, such as the Nike Bo Jackson mural at Hollywood and Vine (the opening shot of Pretty Woman) and the 400-foot-long “LA Marathon 2026” mural, as well as art direction of iconic Los Angeles venues, The Edison, Clifton’s and Cole’s. He is also known for his conceptual art direction (Universal Studios, Singapore), and his fine art (Tupac Shakur’s commemorative album “R U Still Down?”). He has also appeared three times on Star Search and in the LA Arts District documentary, The American Hotel.

On October 6, 2020 Ramiro Fauve will release his double album Where Rivers Cross Vols. 1 & 2. This album is a nod to his Americana music influences, such as Woody Guthrie, The Weavers, Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs; bluegrass, rockabilly and Southern Rock mentors such as Bill Monroe, Carl Perkins, the Everly Brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the spectrum of flavors that was 60s/70s pop/rock.