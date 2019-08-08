Singer/Songwriter Szandra Meyer Announces “Summertime is Here” with Brand New Track

Fast Rising Emerging Talent Set to Release This Fun, Breezy Tune Just in Time for the Hottest Month of the Year to Arrive in the US

Who doesn’t love the feel and the smell of summer? No pressure, no problem – worry free! As August arrives in the USA the heat is always on, and to that point 12 year old Singer/Songwriter Szandra Meyer is right on cue with her hot new track “Summertime is Here”, available on all the major services on August 15th.

PREVIEW THE ENTIRE TRACK ON SOUNDCLOUD HERE!

Following up the well received “I Love You”, this bouncy feel good track is a perfect compliment to the traditional summer vibe; you can easily imagine chilling down at the beach or by the pool while soaking in the sun and immersing yourself in the rhythms and sultry vocals being expertly laid down by this rising star.

Szandra’s musical influences are rooted in R&B and Euro Pop genres and her own tri-cultural background. Born into a multicultural family, Szandra has been exposed to American, European and Latin-American musical flavors.

Being fluent in three languages (English, Hungarian and Spanish) also has influenced her how she expresses herself both in the field of music and real life. Szandra was born in Los Angeles, CA but currently lives in Sunny Florida. Other than singing and writing lyrics and melodies Szandra loves traveling and spending time on social media. She is mostly active on Instagram and TikTok.

