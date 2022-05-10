Singer/Songwriter Ryan McMahon Makes U.S. Push With “One More Fire”

Popular Canadian singer/songwriter Ryan McMahon known for his strong performances and TV & Commercial success, marks his push to the U.S. Country radio market today with the upbeat and infectious “One More Fire.”

Produced in Vancouver, British Columbia at Bryan Adams’ The Warehouse studio by Jordan Pritchett and Danielle King, the track features top-notch talent, including Scott Smith on Electric Guitar and Banjo (Aaron Pritchett), Bryan Adams’ veteran Pat Steward on Drums, Jeremy Holmes on Bass and Mandolin (Steve Dawson), Darryl Havers on Organ (Jim Byrnes) and McMahon on Guitar. The result hits all the right notes with an eager ease and it’s as hooky as hell without being hokey.

Up to the place with the craziest views

I want to remember what brought me to you

One more fire, talking only in truths

I want to be happy

I want to be

Light me one more fire

sing a song of another time

tomorrow’s on my mind

what’s ahead of me is better than what’s behind (R. McMahon)

McMahon was inspired to write the song midway through the pandemic – when his creativity and “spark” were both lagging. “For a performer, the isolation really had an impact. This is the song that got me motivated again and I’ve been waiting for a chance to get into the hearts of people throughout North America. I want to be a part of what brings love, joy and happiness back into folks’ lives and I believe ‘One More Fire’ is my best chance to do that.”

With six Canadian album releases, years of touring, and commercial success under his belt, Ryan has earned a large following in his native Canada, the U.S. and beyond. He’s performed at the prestigious Imperial Theatre in Saint John, New Brunswick, Denmark’s Tonder Festival, countless nightclubs and other venues. McMahon has shared the stage with Lucinda Williams, Burton Cummings, Nickelback, Buffy Sainte Marie, Citizen Cope, Chad Brownlee, Pritchett, Dallas Smith and Brett Kissel among others.

Ryan’s songwriting skills have led to placement of several of his tunes in television programs, including Californication (“I’ll Be Damned”), The Real Husbands of Hollywood (“Double Life”) and Chesapeake Shores (“Takes Me Away, “In Line for a Smile”). A commercial campaign for TET Tea in Poland, Russia and Ukraine featured his song “Freedom.”

ABOUT RYAN MCMAHON

Born on the coast of British Columbia in a small seaside hamlet on Vancouver Island, Ryan’s first performances were comedy sketches for family members. He picked up a guitar in high school and played in talent contests and clubs in nearby cities as an under-aged performer. He moved to Vancouver after graduating high school, and spent a decade playing small clubs, hosting open mics, writing, and recording. Influenced by Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Eddie Vedder, McMahon worked to find his own sound. And succeeded. He penned his first album, BETTER DAYS GONE BY in 2006. He moved back to Vancouver Island in 2008 and, as a solo artist, McMahon won a record three Vancouver Island Music Awards for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year in 2012 with ALL GOOD STORIES. After touring in support of that album, he joined forces with Cory Woodward and Christopher Arruda to create Lion Bear Fox, a trio that toured Canada, the U.S. and Europe until 2019. Since then, he’s focused on his songwriting and toured steadily as a popular solo act. “One More Fire” (Elbowroom Recordings) is Ryan’s first release to U.S. Country radio. He is sponsored by Gilmore Guitars of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. In his spare time, he adds to his massive baseball memorabilia collection and enjoys family time, paddle boarding, cooking and watching baseball.