Singer/Songwriter Natalie Layne is Building “Castles” with New EP and Single

Christian-Pop singer/songwriter Natalie Layne announces the release of her long awaited EP “Castles” via Rixon Entertainment Group, available now on all streaming platforms, alongside the lyric video for the uptempo title track. The five song EP is a collaborative effort by co-writers Cooper Bascom, Ross King, Natalie Layne, Phoebe Scott, and Jay Speight, who also served as the project’s producer. The group fused different genres with powerful vocals and lyrics of devotion to create a unique style that Natalie Layne is steadily becoming known for. “Castles” includes fan favorites such as Layne’s popular singles “Steady,” “Better Than It’s Ever Been,” and “Constant” released earlier this year.

“This project is really special to me, and I’ve loved working on it with so many incredible musicians and writers!” Layne says of the EP. “Some of these songs have been released as singles and it’s been so cool to see what they’ve meant to people as we’ve traversed this difficult year. ‘Castles’ is the culmination of all the time and hard work and lessons learned through that time. It’s about God’s ability to take our hearts and make them something amazing – He builds us into castles, fit for a King to live in.”

The new EP comes hot off the heels of her summer tour opening for Jeremy Camp,Chris Tomlin, and We the Kingdom, and festival dates sharing the stage with 5 time Grammy-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman, Mandisa, and Crowder.

Natalie Layne is a rising worship musician who has been featured by leading playlists, including Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian. Her growing fanbase has generated a sizable social media following, especially on TikTok where her songs have earned over four million streams and have been liked by almost two million viewers. A Colorado native, Layne served with the worship ministry at Colorado Springs’ renowned New Life Church and is currently a worship leader at Ethos Church in Nashville.

CASTLES TRACK LISTING: