Singer-Songwriter Marty O’Neil Releases Story Driven EP, ‘Stand Right There’

Maryland’s own Americana singer-songwriter Marty O’Neill has released his debut EP, Stand Right There, across streaming services. The EP, inspired by his mother, is composed of four tracks including previous singles, “Stand Right There,” and “Play It Again.” Filled with twangy guitars and raspy vocals, each track is a reflection of an event in Marty’s life that has added depth and richness to the person he is today. The arrival of this EP is an exciting moment for Marty, as he hopes listeners are able to resonate with his stories while remembering some of their own best memories:

“The release of the Stand Right There EP is a real ‘wait, what’ moment for me. Working with Buddy Speir of 38 North Studios was a fabulous experience. Each of the tracks covers unique ground sonically and lyrically and I hope it stirs a memory or creates some positive emotions. I’m very excited to share these four songs.” – Marty O’Neill

Marty O’Neill is an artist, vocalist, and songwriter based in Annapolis, Maryland. Growing up in a family of musicians, he spent his childhood singing in church and school, expanding his craft to performing, guitar and songwriting as a release valve for expression. His sound is shaped by artists he grew up listening to like James Taylor, The Eagles, Crosby, Still, Nash and Young and John Hiatt, as well as more contemporary artists like Ray LaMontagne, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Avett Brothers.

A published author with 4 books exploring culture and leadership in business, Marty is an amazing observer of people, well-versed in communication and the human condition. As a songwriter, Marty uses his knowledge and experience to craft moving stories of humanity, love, and life lived to the fullest.

Be sure to check out Marty O’Neill debut EP, Stand Right There on all streaming platforms today.

Tracklist: