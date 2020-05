Singer/Songwriter Lisa Brigantino Announces New Single Release

is an upbeat, acoustic, Folk-Rock tunethat was written especially for the short filmproduced by Broad Brothers Productions. The film follows a 1950s housewife living a scripted daily routine until she starts to see beyond the shadows on her cave walls. “In addition to being a writer and a musician, I’m also a music supervisor and rights clearance specialist. I was hired to music supervise the film” Brigantino says. “When a certain well-known song was not available for licensing for the film, I offered to take a crack at writing a replacement song. I wrote the song that night, recorded a demo the next day and sent it to the filmmaker. He loved the song and put it into the end of the film.”Filmmaker Kaelen Selbach-Broad says, “Lisa was able to capture my original intention and add to it in a way I didn’t even know I wanted, in an accommodating way.” The final version of the song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Brigantino’s husband, Thomas Millioto.