Singer/Songwriter Lisa Brigantino Announces New Single Release
Award-winning singer-songwriter/composer/multi-instrumentalist Lisa Brigantino announces the release of her new single I Can’t Stay Anymore on Monday, May 4, 2020. Brigantino has previously released several singles as well as three full-length albums; A Brooklyn Night, Wonder Wheel and most recently I’ll Waltz Before I Go. All have received excellent reviews and international airplay.
I Can’t Stay Anymore is an upbeat, acoustic, Folk-Rock tune that was written especially for the short film Dollhouse produced by Broad Brothers Productions. The film follows a 1950s housewife living a scripted daily routine until she starts to see beyond the shadows on her cave walls. “In addition to being a writer and a musician, I’m also a music supervisor and rights clearance specialist. I was hired to music supervise the film Dollhouse,” Brigantino says. “When a certain well-known song was not available for licensing for the film, I offered to take a crack at writing a replacement song. I wrote the song that night, recorded a demo the next day and sent it to the filmmaker. He loved the song and put it into the end of the film.” Filmmaker Kaelen Selbach-Broad says, “Lisa was able to capture my original intention and add to it in a way I didn’t even know I wanted, in an accommodating way.” The final version of the song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Brigantino’s husband, Thomas Millioto.
A trained composer, with a Master of Music degree in music composition and music theory from SUNY Fredonia, Brigantino composes for TV, film, new media, and more and supplies music supervision, licensing and rights clearance services via her company Hidden Pond Productions. Brigantino is also a former original member of Lez Zeppelin, the world’s first all girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, where she played bass, bass pedals, keyboards, and mandolin. She toured with the band for a number of years playing A-list venues and festivals around the world, including headlining Bonnaroo. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2007, which was recorded and produced by the legendary engineer and producer Eddie Kramer. Brigantino co-wrote two of the original songs on that album. She left the band in 2009 to get back to focusing on her original music.
Given the current stay-at-home climate, you can find Lisa Brigantino doing online livestream performances often with her sister Lori Brigantino, also a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. The two have also performed their wacky musical-comedy act The Vickie & Nickie Show via livestream and plan additional performances in the future.
To find out more about Lisa Brigantino, and to get I Can’t Stay Anymore on or after May 4, 2020, please visit https://lisabrigantino.com/. The single will also be available at iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other various online outlets.