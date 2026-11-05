Singer-Songwriter Lee Newton Releases New Music Video Showing The “Strength Of A Woman” Premiered By American Country Network

Award-winning singer-songwriter Lee Newton has released the official music video for her powerful single, “Strength of a Woman.” Bringing attention to the challenges women and families face, including childhood cancer, homelessness, and domestic violence, the video shines a light on resilience, compassion, and the strength found in standing together. Through deeply personal storytelling, Newton delivers a moving reminder that there is incredible power in women supporting one another and finding the courage to keep moving forward.

The “Strength of a Woman” music video will air on American Country Network at the following times: Monday, October 5 at 9:23 a.m. and 5:51 p.m.; Tuesday, October 6 at 5:57 a.m. and 4:14 p.m.; Wednesday, October 7 at 3:57 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.; Thursday, October 8 at 2:30 a.m. and 12:37 p.m.; Friday, October 9 at 12:51 a.m. and 7:36 p.m.; Saturday, October 10 at 1:57 a.m. and 8:10 p.m.; and Sunday, October 11 at 7:53 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. All airings are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

“‘Strength of a Woman’ came from a very personal place for me, inspired by my own experiences, the challenges I’ve faced, and the times I’ve had to find the strength to keep going. But I wanted it to be bigger than my story. I wanted women to see themselves in this song and video and know that strength can look different for everyone. Sometimes it’s starting over, sometimes it’s simply taking one more step. I hope that ‘Strength of a Woman’ reminds every woman that no matter what chapter she’s in, her story isn’t over.” – Lee Newton

Strength Of A Woman Lyrics

Verse

I’m a warrior

Getting through this crazy life

Might get knocked down

But I got God on my side

Don’t stop believing

’Cause the sun will shine again

And on your darkest days

Remember you got a friend

When you’re feeling low

Don’t know which way to go

Chorus

Life ain’t always supposed to be this hard

Gonna get put down

Don’t forget who you are

After the rain

The sun will shine again

That’s when your life will begin

You got the strength of a woman

The acoustic version of “Strength of a Woman” can also be heard on Newton’s recent project, the acoustic album Beautifully Undone. Featuring a collection of songs from across her career, the project strips each track down to its core, highlighting the true meaning behind the lyrics in a pared-back arrangement that puts the storytelling and musicianship front and center, allowing the songs to speak for themselves.

To purchase/stream, visit HERE.

Beautifully Undone Track Listing:

01 Used To Be Mine – (Premiered by My Kind of Country)

02 Be The Man – (Premiered by My Kind of Country)

03 Stay Acoustic – (Premiered by Whiskey & Cigarettes)

04 Go On – (Premiered by Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline with Michelle Lee on Michelle Lee On Air)

05 Strength of a Woman – (Premiered by Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline with Michelle Lee on Michelle Lee On Air)

06 Carolina Rain – (Premiered by The Josie Show)

07 Your Hat – (Premiered by The Music Universe)

08 Meant To Be – (Premiered by The Country Note)

09 Workin’ Girl Blues – (Premiered by Cashbox Magazine)

For more information, visit leenewtonofficial.com.