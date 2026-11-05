Singer-Songwriter Lee Newton Releases New Music Video Showing The “Strength Of A Woman” Premiered By American Country Network
Award-winning singer-songwriter Lee Newton has released the official music video for her powerful single, “Strength of a Woman.” Bringing attention to the challenges women and families face, including childhood cancer, homelessness, and domestic violence, the video shines a light on resilience, compassion, and the strength found in standing together. Through deeply personal storytelling, Newton delivers a moving reminder that there is incredible power in women supporting one another and finding the courage to keep moving forward.
The “Strength of a Woman” music video will air on American Country Network at the following times: Monday, October 5 at 9:23 a.m. and 5:51 p.m.; Tuesday, October 6 at 5:57 a.m. and 4:14 p.m.; Wednesday, October 7 at 3:57 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.; Thursday, October 8 at 2:30 a.m. and 12:37 p.m.; Friday, October 9 at 12:51 a.m. and 7:36 p.m.; Saturday, October 10 at 1:57 a.m. and 8:10 p.m.; and Sunday, October 11 at 7:53 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. All airings are Eastern Standard Time (EST).
“‘Strength of a Woman’ came from a very personal place for me, inspired by my own experiences, the challenges I’ve faced, and the times I’ve had to find the strength to keep going. But I wanted it to be bigger than my story. I wanted women to see themselves in this song and video and know that strength can look different for everyone. Sometimes it’s starting over, sometimes it’s simply taking one more step. I hope that ‘Strength of a Woman’ reminds every woman that no matter what chapter she’s in, her story isn’t over.” – Lee Newton
Strength Of A Woman Lyrics
Verse
I’m a warrior
Getting through this crazy life
Might get knocked down
But I got God on my side
Don’t stop believing
’Cause the sun will shine again
And on your darkest days
Remember you got a friend
When you’re feeling low
Don’t know which way to go
Chorus
Life ain’t always supposed to be this hard
Gonna get put down
Don’t forget who you are
After the rain
The sun will shine again
That’s when your life will begin
You got the strength of a woman
The acoustic version of “Strength of a Woman” can also be heard on Newton’s recent project, the acoustic album Beautifully Undone. Featuring a collection of songs from across her career, the project strips each track down to its core, highlighting the true meaning behind the lyrics in a pared-back arrangement that puts the storytelling and musicianship front and center, allowing the songs to speak for themselves.
To purchase/stream, visit HERE.
Beautifully Undone Track Listing:
01 Used To Be Mine – (Premiered by My Kind of Country)
02 Be The Man – (Premiered by My Kind of Country)
03 Stay Acoustic – (Premiered by Whiskey & Cigarettes)
04 Go On – (Premiered by Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline with Michelle Lee on Michelle Lee On Air)
05 Strength of a Woman – (Premiered by Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline with Michelle Lee on Michelle Lee On Air)
06 Carolina Rain – (Premiered by The Josie Show)
07 Your Hat – (Premiered by The Music Universe)
08 Meant To Be – (Premiered by The Country Note)
09 Workin’ Girl Blues – (Premiered by Cashbox Magazine)
For more information, visit leenewtonofficial.com.
About Lee Newton:
Lee Newton is a Nashville recording artist and singer-songwriter from a small town in western North Carolina whose music blends traditional country, soulful blues, and a touch of Southern rock. Inspired early by legends like Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, and Patsy Cline, Newton began singing in church at age five and learned guitar from her father at seven. Her career has included collaborations with artists such as Leona Williams, Pam Tillis, T. Graham Brown, Joe Bonsall, and Rhonda Vincent. A multiple Josie Music Awards winner, including Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, Newton continues to build momentum with new releases, media appearances, and her powerful blend of heartfelt storytelling and authentic country roots.