Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Charles’ New EP, HARD WAY TO GO, Set For December 7 Release

Nashville, TN (December 1, 2018) — Singer/songwriter Jimmy Charles’ new EP, HARD WAY TO GO, is set for December 7 release and is available for pre-order now. Charles wrote or co-wrote all but one of the songs with partners whose credits range from cuts by Country legends (Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis) to young guns (Chris Cagle, Hunter Hayes, Eli Young Band). The disc includes the previously-released “Superman” and his current single, “I Am Not Alone.” His music is available to radio via Play MPE and AirPlay Direct and music lovers can find “I Am Not Alone” on iTunes, Amazon and other popular e-tailers.

Fans eager to hear more will thrill to this seven-song outing. Six of the tracks were helmed by respected producer Paul David (CeCe Winans, Andre Crouch, Jonny Lang) and recorded at Ocean Way studio in Nashville with some of Music City’s hottest pickers. “I Am Not Alone” was produced by Grammy Award-winner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell (Rod Stewart, Al Green, John Mayer) and recorded at the famous Royal Studios Memphis.

From rowdy to sweetly sentimental, from tender to towering, Jimmy’s latest music shows why his popularity has grown from year to year and from show to show.

HARD WAY TO GO kicks off with shredding guitars and a pounding bass and drum line set the stage for a rocking ode to paradise on “Blue Spaces.” The tempo and feel change dramatically with Jimmy’s emotive vocal and the tender “home is where the heart is” message of “She’s Where I Belong.” Charles fires it up to tell of the challenges he’s faced while chasing his dream with “Rollin’ On,” a new Southern Rock classic ala Lynyrd Skynyrd that highlights edgy guitar riffs and a vamping chorus. Tasteful acoustic guitar, mandolin and Jimmy’s raw vocal vulnerability shine through on the whisper-soft “God And A Woman,” which conveys the amazing grace found in both love and faith. The tune is a perfect segue to “Superman,” which was written specifically for ZERO Cancer, a support organization. A perennial fan favorite due to Jimmy’s powerful performance and his work as the organization’s national spokesman, the production perfectly mirrors the dramatic highs and lows found in the fight against cancer.

“I Am Not Alone” is another purpose-written song about battling this disease. An anthem-like rendering, it shows Jimmy’s dedication to cancer awareness, prevention, and aid. The EP closes with the title track, “Hard Way To Go,” a song that takes the Maryland native to a “different place” every time he sings it. “This is raw and true and deep,” he says. “It’s about addiction; about not giving up.” The track opens with an echoing, acoustic guitar and the lyric is stark. The vocal is a triumph; need, hopelessness, faith, and forgiveness are all conveyed here, and it offers a poignant close to this project.

“If my music helps just one person get through their hard times, then I’ll be happy,” Jimmy says. “People face struggles in this life, and I hope they know they’re not alone. People do want to reach out and give back.”

Giving back is something Jimmy has been doing since joining Zero Cancer as a spokesman in 2014, and he expanded his outreach with the formation this year of his own nonprofit, #IAMNOTALONE. The EP is the culmination of two years of writing and honing his craft and Jimmy is excited to share it with the world. “I’ve come a long way since American Idol and Nashville Star,” says the laid-back vocalist. “I had a blast making this record and I hope everyone who hears it takes something positive away from it. That’s part of my message – and I want to share it.”

TRACK LISTING

1) Blue Spaces (J. Charles, L. Wilbanks, B. DiLuigi)

2) She’s Where I Belong (J. Charles, M. Bollea Rowe, T. Castellano)

3) Rollin’ On (J. Charles, K. Bergsnes)

4) God and a Woman (J. Charles, C.J. Garton)

5) Superman (J. Charles, G. Gossett)

6) I Am Not Alone (J. Charles, C.J. Garton, R. Fehle)

7) Hard Way to Go (K. Bergsnes, M. Peirce)

All downloads of the “I Am Not Alone” single, and a portion of the album sales, will go to #IAMNOTALONE. To donate directly to the nonprofit, click HERE .

ABOUT JIMMY CHARLES

He’s made a national name for himself with compelling original material and toured the country opening for Lady Antebellum, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Turner, Merle Haggard and more since launching his music career in 2014. A Season 9 American Idol “Hollywood ticket” participant, he placed in the Top 50 of Nashville Star in 2013. The singer/songwriter found early success with his first single, “Whatever It Takes,” and the power of his second release, “Superman” solidified his place in the spotlight. The single’s companion video premiered on CMT, trending in the #1 spot for over a week, generating over 5,000 shares its first day on the site. His third single, “Bout Summertime” showcased his more adventurous and carefree side, landed him on the MusicRow Chart and set the stage for “I Am Not Alone.” A native of Ocean City, Maryland, Jimmy graduated from Towson University. He played football and baseball, loves to fish, work out, play golf, and spend time at the beach. When he’s not on the road touring, he enjoys playing with his bulldog Hank.