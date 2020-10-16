Singer/Songwriter Jesse Palter Returns With “Better Days”

|Jesse Palter returns with her new single, “BETTER DAYS,” which explores the magic of artistic collaboration that can occur and bind the creative despite the limitations of time and distance. Reflective and slightly optimistic, this tune is co-produced by Jesse with Jake Bass (Eminem) and features notable musicians Jeff Babko (music director for Jimmy Kimmel, James Taylor) and Ben Williams on the keys and bass, respectively.
The song was written over Zoom and each segment of the song was recorded in everyone’s individual living spaces due to quarantine restrictions; a fitting tribute considering “Better Days” was written in and is about the quarantine lockdown. As Palter puts it herself “Now, more than ever, I trust you understand, just as I trust that there are better days to come.”