Singer/Songwriter Jesse Palter Returns With “Better Days”

“Better Days was a true outpouring of emotion — it fell out of me before I could even process what I was writing. It’s hard to find the motivation or clarity to be creative right now in a world almost unrecognizable from the world we’re used to living in. Moreover, I had grown accustomed to lengthy project rollouts and A&Rs making final decisions about what music of mine gets to see the light of day. As a newly independent artist, releasing this single is an essential part of reclaiming my power, and serves as a testament to the perseverance of both artists as well as the art itself. Really, I’m doing this to prove to MYSELF that I CAN release something on my own, but it also feels in my gut like a song that has the ability to unite us by capturing the essence of what we’re all experiencing right now; nostalgia for past times where we could all be together, and a longing for a brighter better future.”

— Jesse Palter