Singer-Songwriter Jake Fields Unveils New EP

Following a series of single releases that collectively garnered over 200k Spotify streams, singer-songwriter Jake Fields returns full force with his EP, Someday You’ll Be Mine. Stacked with six masterful tracks, each song individually boasts a unique sound that collectively showcase Fields’ exceptional ability to utilize genre fluidity to craft a sound that is entirely his own. The result is an impressive release with a wide stylistic variety that is bound to satisfy audiences of all musical tastes. Someday You’ll Be Mine is available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Inspired by artists like John Mayer, Paul Simon and Jack Johnson, Someday You’ll Be Mine draws from Fields’ biggest influences to create a sound that could broadly be categorized as pop-rock. However, upon closer listen, it’s apparent that Fields uses an eclectic musical approach to deconstruct genres and reshape them into something entirely his own. One of the most notable examples of this is on his track, “The Other Side of Waiting” where he fuses catchy pop-vocals with guitar progressions reminiscent of music from the pop-punk era to create an innovative sound. His other track “For the Better, For the Worse,” instead, pays tribute to artists like John Mayer who have a natural proclivity for intimate vocals colored with tender acoustic guitar progressions. Yet, Fields once again brings in his own personal take on this style by adding high octave vocal lines that show off an impressive range. The result is a dynamic song that lyrically explores the unpredictable nature of life candidly.

The EP’s first single, “Memories of 45s” also utilizes a similar stylistic approach. However, Fields still manages to diversify the song’s sound by including more production components and instrumentation that yield a track which is more polished and full than the raw intimacy of “For the Better, For the Worse.” With thoughtful lyrics that dive into relatable themes like youth, intimacy and nostalgia for the past, Fields leaves little to be desired in the realm of musical intimacy.

Once an aspiring professional baseball player, Jake Fields changed his future ambitions after buying an electric guitar and amplifier for just $70 and falling in love. Now a few years beyond his college days, Fields has fully committed to developing his career as a full-time musical artist. Someday You’ll Be Mine was produced by Jim McGorman who has famously worked with artists such as The Goo Goo Dolls, Avril Lavigne, and Marc Broussard.

Someday You’ll Be Mine is now officially available to stream and download on your favorite digital music platforms. To keep up with Jake Fields, visit his website at JakeFieldsMusic.com.