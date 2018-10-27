Singer Songwriter Jake Fields Drops Single “The Other Side of Waiting”

Showcasing an eclectic repertoire of musical stylings, Jake Fields is back with another impressive single. From the dynamic arrangement to the catchy chorus, “The Other Side of Waiting” is an ideal example of Fields’ natural songwriting skills and deep musical intuition. Channeling his sound from artists like John Mayer and Paul Simon, Fields manages to maintain a tangible individuality, while also building on his greatest inspirations. “The Other Side of Waiting” is now available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

The second single from his forthcoming EP, “The Other Side of Waiting” best exemplifies Fields’ ability to incorporate a number of genre-specific sounds into one cohesive piece of music. From the driving guitar riffs in the verse, reminiscent of early 2000s alt-rock, to the energetic chorus one may find in a modern pop hit, Fields showcases an innate ability to deconstruct genres and reshape them into his own unique sound. Beyond the dynamics of the track, “The Other Side of Waiting” also has meaningful thematic explorations. When discussing the themes, Fields says that the song “is an ode for leaping into something new, which is akin to me releasing music now and establishing myself as an artist. It’s inspired musically by some of the indie-pop music I’ve grown to love.”

Once an aspiring professional baseball player, Jake Fields abruptly made a full aspirational one-eighty in college after buying an electric guitar and amplifier for just $70. Now years down the road, Fields is fully committed to developing his career as a musical artist. “The Other Side of Waiting” was produced and co-written by Jim McGorman, an established producer and touring musician known for working with artists such as The Goo Goo Dolls, Avril Lavigne, and Marc Broussard.

“The Other Side of Waiting” is now officially available for download and streaming on digital music platforms. To keep up with Jake Fields, visit his website at JakeFieldsMusic.com.