Singer-Songwriter Hailey Newman Calls For Hope & Unity With Upbeat Pop-Country Tune “Some Place Better”

Pop country singer-songwriter Hailey Newman is calling for hope and unity among all people on her new single, “Some Place Better,” which exclusively premiered today by The Country Note, and will officially release on Friday, July 22 across all digital music streaming platforms or at linktr.ee/HaileyNewman.



“If we want things to change, we have to work together in unison to make the world some place better,” Newman said.

Hailey co-wrote the new tune with hit songwriter Kim McLean (Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack), and recorded the song with producer Doug Kahan in Nashville, who she’s also previously written with. “Some Place Better” is Hailey’s latest single release from her growing catalog of songs with similar themes, which she began releasing in 2020 after she joined PCG Artist Development’s Nashville division.



Hailing from just outside of Prestonsburg in Eastern Kentucky near the famous Country Music Highway corridor – a region of Appalachia which has spawned the careers of many iconic Country, Bluegrass and Americana artists – Hailey has been actively laying the foundation to becoming one of the first crossover pop & country artists from Eastern Kentucky. However, like most artists and people who call Appalachia home, Hailey possesses a strong sense of family, music, culture and that small town, tight-knit sense of community the area is known for.

“Consideration and kindness towards others is super important, especially when you don’t know their situation,” Hailey continued. “We as a society should want to help others in need because no one deserves to be starving with no place to go.”



About Hailey Newman:

Pop-rock country singer-songwriter Hailey Newman is from a quaint mountain town in Eastern Kentucky just outside of Prestonsburg. She first realized her desire to become a singer-songwriter after giving a rousing performance of Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart" during her Middle School talent show in 2015. Shortly thereafter her first public performances came during an open mic showcase called Front Porch Pickin at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Always aspiring to be like other strong-willed women in music such as Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, Hailey is breaking ground with her own music now, having released five singles independently in 2020. She is now writing with veteran Nashville songwriters Doug Kahan & Holly Lamar, and native Texan songwriter Drew Womack. 2022 will bring more new music with a series of new singles which continues to build upon her firm foundation of turning her own life's stories into music that her fans can relate to, and draw strength from.

