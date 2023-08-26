Singer/Songwriter Charlotte Morris Hosts Episodes Of Country Fix Now Through August 27

Singer/songwriter Charlotte Morris hosts two episodes of Country Fix, which begin airing today and run through August 27. The popular show reaches over 100 MILLION households weekly via Heartland, The Family Channel, RightNow TV, YTA TV, Stryk TV, Country Road TV, CM & T, Country TV (NZ), as well as 50+ syndicated stations. Click here to locate broadcast dates and airtimes.

“I had such an amazing time hosting the show,” remarks Charlotte. “There’s definitely a nostalgia factor for me, reminiscent of watching MTV as a kid and being totally in awe of the music being created. I love that Country Fix showcases country artists in the same way and provides such a compelling outlet for artists to share their visual work. It’s an honor to be added to the ranks!”

Morris, who released her first EP in 2018, is currently winning over fans with her latest single, “Your Number One.” The companion music video debuted on The Country Network and is currently airing on IndiMusic TV, Country Music Channel, Nu Country TV (Australia), CM&T (UK), AIM Country TV, and more. Her previous video, “Tennessee,” has garnered over 105,000 views on IndiMusic TV. Both singles are from Morris’ upcoming album, WILD CHILD, available now for pre-save and due out September 29. The deeply personal, 10-song collection shares vulnerable moments, lifelong hurts and hopeful reflections that should resonate with music lovers across multiple genres.

Tour Dates:

8/20 – Nashville, TN – Nash House

8/28 – Nashville, TN – Virgin Hotel

8/30 – Knoxville, TN – WDVX Radio’s Blue Plate Special

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Bluebird Cafe

9/25 – Nashville, TN – WSMV Ch 4 “Today In Nashville”

9/27 – Nashville, TN – The Local – CD Release show

9/29 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley -WMOT Radio’s Finally Friday

10/14 – Greenville, SC – Fall For Greenville Music Festival

