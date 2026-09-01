Singer-Songwriter Cara Paige Shares Story of Faith, Family, and Resilience on New Gospel Roots Album “Light. Hope. Faith.”

Award-winning singer-songwriter Cara Paige is sharing one of the most personal chapters of her story with the release of Light. Hope. Faith., her new ten-song Gospel Roots album, available today on all major streaming platforms.

Across ten tracks, Light. Hope. Faith. explores family, survival, courage, compassion, and the belief that beneath our differences, we share the same humanity. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Justine Blazer, the album features songwriting collaborations with Blazer, Corey Lee Barker, Steve O’Brien, Nona Brown, and Danica Hart.

A Jewish artist from Atlanta and the daughter of a South African immigrant, Paige comes from a family that survived the Holocaust and left Poland behind. Her family history even connects her to Anne Frank, her 11th cousin, once removed. Her mother eventually made her way to America and planted roots in Georgia, and that journey of survival, faith, and resilience became the foundation for Light. Hope. Faith.

“No matter what hardships my family has gone through, music has been there for me, a land line for my emotions,” says Paige. “I want to understand, and I want to tell my story and my ancestors’ stories. I believe in God. I believe everything happens for a reason.”

The new album, which follows a breakout year for the 26-year-old, is already making an impact, with “We All Bleed Crimson Red” reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart and No. 28 on the iTunes All-Genres Chart, while “Snake Hunting” reached No. 1 on the iTunes Americana Chart and No. 10 on the iTunes Country Chart.

Track Listing:

You’re Making Me A Believer Ain’t That What Love Does Paint Me in Your Colors Bad Days with You All It Takes is A Little Faith Snake Hunting Devil Don’t Mess with Me We All Bleed Crimson Red Light. Hope. Faith. If God Had a Number

With her sophomore era now underway, Paige enters the 2026 awards season as a finalist in seven categories at the 8th Annual ISSA Awards and six categories at the 12th Annual Josie Music Awards. She is also active in the Recording Academy’s GrammyU Atlanta Chapter and holds a Music Business Certificate from the University of Georgia’s Music Business Program.

About Cara Paige:

Cara Paige is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, whose music blends Americana, roots, pop, and Gospel influences with raw, reflective storytelling. Entirely self-taught, Paige picked up a guitar at 14 and wrote her first song that same year. Her 2024 debut album, 23, earned her Musician of the Year (Silver) at the 7th Annual ISSA Awards, while its lead single reached No. 13 on the iTunes Pop Chart and No. 58 on the iTunes All-Genre Chart.

Cara Paige’s songwriting has continued to garner national recognition. Her holiday single “Joy In The Season” won Best Pop Christmas Song at the 3rd Annual Holiday Music & Film Awards, while “Here’s to the Man in Red,” co-written with Justine Blazer and Corey Lee Barker, earned her the Songwriter Achievement Award at the 11th Annual Josie Music Awards. She has also received multiple additional Josie Music Awards nominations for her songwriting and vocal performances. Her sophomore album, Light. Hope. Faith., is available now.