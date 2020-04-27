Singer-Songwriter Barry Oreck Shares Message of Connection & Unity In Latest EP

Known for his thought-provoking, often darkly humorous prose encompassing a range of topics from the personal to the political, prolific Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Barry Oreck has unveiled details for his first release in nearly two years. We Fit Together, was planned as a full album to be released later this year, but political and cultural circumstances spurred the release of five songs that are all highly relevant to the current situation. “In a country and world where so many are retreating to the fringes of mutual distrust and tribal isolation, the idea that we can and do fit together – all of us, all over the globe, across economic circumstances and political ideologies – is a message that needs to be heard,” said Oreck. The release is scheduled on all DSPs for May 1.

Oreck describes the EP as a “challenging but hopeful” commentary on the way that we are connected “all over this shrinking world” as the driving track “No Place to Run” puts it. “A Simple Song,” is a sweet folk ballad about the power of songs to connect us, harkening back to a time in the 60s and 70s when music mobilized and electrified a generation. “A 60s Hippie’s Psychedelic Nightmare” challenges Oreck’s generation to re-commit to change and hope. On a personal note, “Geezer in the Weeds” tells the story of a man fitting into nature and finding real peace. The title tune “We Fit Together,” co-written with Larry Stallman, looks at how we all fit – with a partner, lover, friend, and in the world.

Oreck honed his craft surrounded by the rich folk and blues tradition of his native Chicago, studying with such folk luminaries as Frank Hamilton and Steve Goodman at the famed Old Town School of Folk Music and soaking in the exploding blues scene. In addition to his songwriting career, Oreck has spent decades in New York as a performer and choreographer in dance and theater and creating sound and text scores for numerous productions. We Fit Together was recorded with Producer/Engineer Bob Harris at Ampersand Records in Bridgewater, NJ with his band Barry Oreck and Friends: Rima Fand (violin, vocals), Jesse Miller (guitar, vocals), and Adam Armstrong (bass).

Oreck has released two previous albums: his 2016 self-titled debut, which features 10 artfully crafted original tracks, described by fellow musician Trudy Williams as “a unique collection of songs full of wry, thought-provoking lyrics, sweet harmonies, with a satisfying touch of funk.” His successful 2018 follow-up, How the Bright Earth Spun, is a collection of new and old songs that spans the folk tradition with intricate guitar interplay, tight vocal harmonies, and rousing fiddle.

Though Oreck’s previous work also grew out of his personal and political philosophy, We Fit Together is driven by a new urgency and a common theme. It speaks hard-hitting truths while offering a spirit of hope. Oreck wants listeners to be “uplifted by songs of connection and interdependence and motivated to take action.”

The tracklisting for We Fit Together is:

We Fit Together (4:50) music by Barry Oreck, lyrics by Larry Stallman and Barry Oreck No Place to Run (4:09) music and lyrics by Barry Oreck A Simple Song (3:27) music and lyrics by Barry Oreck Geezer in the Weeds (5:27) music and lyrics by Barry Oreck A 60s Hippie’s Psychedelic Nightmare (6:07) music and lyrics by Barry Oreck

For more information about Barry Oreck, visit barryoreckmusic.com or on social @barryoreckmusic. barryoreck@gmail.com