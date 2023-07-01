Singer/Songwriter and Disability Rights Advocate Pidgie Performs at Jones Beach Bandshell This Summer

It was announced today that Singer/Songwriter and self proclaimed Renaissance woman on wheels, Pidgie (Patti Panzarino) will be appearing live on Thursday July 6th starting at 8pm as part of the Long Island Catholic Summer Concert Series at The Jones Beach Bandshell, located on the boardwalk at Field 4 in Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh NY. This homecoming show is not far from where Pidgie grew up, in Massapequa on Long Island. Joining her will be The Name Droppers, featuring the talents of several original members of the Johnny Winter & Charlie Karp Bands.

Listen to Pidgie on Spotify

Born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Pidgie learned to self-advocate from her now-deceased older sister, who had the same disability and mentored her at a very young age. Pidgie’s dedication to the theme of empowerment is unshakeable. With the album’s release, Pidgie has made her platform, “Creative Perseverance”, the theme of her entire life.

“The more that people with disabilities push through obstacles and participate in life, the more people will really see us,” says Pidgie, “and our acceptance and encouragement to participate increases. It becomes an upward spiral.”

Last year, the differently abled and exceptionally gifted former “Ms. Wheelchair Massachusetts” released her debut album “Just Breathe” to great acclaim, now available on Spotify and all the major music services for your listening pleasure.

Pidgie recorded “Just Breathe” alongside a host of celebrated friends including Liberty Devitto (drums-Billy Joel): Scott Spray (bass-Johnny & Edgar Winter), Christine Ohlman (vocals, The Saturday Night Live Band), Bobby T Torello (drums, Johnny Winter/Grace Slick), Cliff Goodwin (guitar, Joe Cocker), Al Ferrante (guitar, Cyndi Lauper/Edgar Winter), Ron Rifkin (keys, Charlie Karp), and Bill Holloman, (horns, Nile Rodgers & Chic).