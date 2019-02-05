Sinclair Expands Board, Appoints Former Federal Court Judge

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. has increased the size of its Board of Directors from eight to nine and has appointed former U.S. District Court Judge BENSON EVERETT LEGG to the new seat. LEGG, former Chief Judge of U.S. District Court for MARYLAND, will stand for re-election at the next shareholder meeting.

Chairman DAVID SMITH said, “Judge LEGG has a stellar reputation, most notably for his integrity and wisdom. His addition will strengthen our Board’s governance and provide deeper perspective.”

Besides its television stations, SINCLAIR operates News KOMO-A-F, News-Talk KVI-A, and Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE.