Simon XO Reveals True Self on Covering

Simon XO rips out his heart and soul to package it into a dynamic new EP, Covering. The vulnerable EP features previously released singles, “Waiting for Me to Break,” “How Do I Fight It,” and “There’s a Way Out” in addition to three previously unreleased tracks. Download or stream Covering on all major music platforms.

“This EP is the result of a year-long process in which I pulled out my guts and turned them into songs,” said Simon XO. “I’m both eager and anxious to release it out into the world as it’s a perfect snapshot of who I am and how I was feeling when I made it.” Simon XO is credited as the writer and producer of the six-track project. “While there are highs and lows on this record, every snare sound and synth part are direct translations from core parts of me. I hope that earnestness comes through.” Further finesse is added with mastering from Grammy-nominated Andrew Garver, mixing by Keith Armstrong (Green Day, Echosmith, Cher), and engineering from Nick Brumme. Simon XO also recruited songwriter, Jonny Shorr to co-write the single, “How Do I Fight It.” The EP features fan favorites, such as “Waiting for Me To Break” and “There’s A Way Out,” while peppering in new tracks like the catchy song, “What Are You Running From” and “Little Brother,” a personal and poignant song about Simon XO’s own family.

From a young age, Simon XO knew he wanted to be a performer. He learned how to play the trombone at thirteen while living in San Diego. From that point, he focused on music and decided to enroll in USC’s Thornton School of Music to build his skills. Simon XO played in a few bands before deciding to go solo and focus on his own music, where he explores synths, tape loops, electric guitars, and sampled drums. Paired with an aggressive vocal, he creates his own version of electro-pop, which has gained the attention from EQ Music, Celeb Mix, DASH Radio, Glam Glare, and EDM Sauce.

Covering is available now to stream or download. Stay up to date on all things Simon XO by visiting his official website, SimonXOMusic.com.