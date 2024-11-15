Simon Stanley does the “Vampire Boogie” – Jazzy New Halloween Single for Kids & Families

Just in time for the spooky season, “Vampire Boogie,” a jazzy new single from Nashville-based Kiwi songwriter Simon Stanley, will be released on October 25, 2024.

The perfect song for every young wizard or ghoul who’s ready to dance the night away, “Vampire Boogie” is a Halloween hop about a misunderstood vampire who just wants to get down!

Three-time New Zealand Music Award winner Simon Stanley’s colorful storytelling paints an amusing picture of a charismatic Transylvanian character with a passion for dance, cooped up after midnight with only bats in the attic to keep him company. This feel-good jam is sure to have both parents and their little witches and ghosts dancing with delight.

Stylistically, “Vampire Boogie” leans toward jazz, swing, and blues, with kooky, upbeat, and humorous touches throughout. Stanley explains, “I play lots of swing music in my day-to-day life, so I dug into that vibe, adding clarinets in the studio to give the song an eastern European dance sound.”

“I love how colorful you can be with kids’ music,” adds Simon Stanley. “It’s like you can use all the paints in the palette and not have to worry about looking silly!”

Pre-save “Vampire Boogie” HERE.

ABOUT SIMON STANLEY:

Originally from New Zealand and now based in Nashville, Simon Stanley pens tales both candid and tall and is known for vivid imagery and fluid storylines.

Stanley’s songwriting has shifted and adapted to the varying phases of his life, embracing his work as a session guitarist in Nashville, his writing for the two-time New Zealand Music Award-winning folk duo Tattletale Saints, and his performances as a jazz singer in Malaysia and London and as a covers and rock musician in New Zealand.

Simon’s identity as a children’s artist and deep love for the quirky world of kids’ music were inspired by his relationship with his niece, Marley, about whom his first single, “Marley Sitting on a Pumpkin Seed,” was written. As winner of the 2019 New Zealand Music Award for Best Children’s Song, this opened up a new realm of expressive writing, leading to his next single, “Floating Down the River,” and a subsequent illustrated book.

A keen reader, long distance runner, yogi, and lover of a good ol’ ball kick and dip in the lake, Simon Stanley lives in Nashville with his girlfriend and two cats.

For more information about Simon Stanley, please visit his website HERE.